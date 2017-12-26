Which tumble dryer brand?
Zanussi tumble dryers rated
By Matt Stevens
Zanussi makes vented, condenser and heat-pump tumble dryer. But how do they score in our reviews and how reliable are they?
Zanussi tumble dryers is owned by the Stockholm-based Electrolux brand, which also produces AEG appliances. But it started life as a stoves brand in north-east Italy in 1916.
Our table below tells you all you need to know about Zanussi tumble dryers we've tested since 2013.
It includes Zanussi’s reliability rating from our latest survey, and a customer satisfaction score that shows how happy people are with their dryers from this brand. If you would rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Zanussi tumble dryer reviews.
You can also find out the pros and cons of buying a Zanussi tumble dryer and, most importantly, our verdict on whether it’s worth it.
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 139 Zanussi owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated in November 2017.
How much do Zanussi tumble dryers cost?
Zanussi makes heat pump, condenser and vented tumble dryers. The more recent machines are in the company’s ‘Lindo’ ranges; Lindo300 models are condenser models with an 8kg drum, while dryers in the Lindo1000 range have the same 8kg capacity – but are energy-efficient heat-pump dryers. The company also produces vented models, and sells a compact dryer that you can mount on your wall.
Some Zanussi dryers have transparent doors, which can be useful as you’ll be able to spot whether your laundry has rolled into a ball and needs untangling.
Choosing the best Zanussi tumble dryer
In our test lab reviews we test four drying programs, including cupboard-dry and iron-dry, to see how quickly and how thoroughly they'll dry your washing. We also record energy use, running costs, evenness of drying, creasing, noise and how easy the tumble dryer is to use. Only the very best models across all these measures become Best Buy tumble dryers.
The heat-pump condenser dryer we’ve tested from Zanussi is relatively affordable compared with heat-pump dryers from other brands.
However, other dryers from Zanussi that we’ve tested within the past couple of years have turned out to be fairly middling models that do a pretty good job of drying clothes, but tend to leave shirts creased and make quite a racket when they’re tumbling clothes.
Zanussi models tend to be fairly consistently average in our tests, so have a look at how Zanussi models we’ve tested have done (and perhaps take the opportunity to look at some competing models in the same price range) before deciding whether to buy one.