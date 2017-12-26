Zanussi tumble dryers rated

Zanussi tumble dryers is owned by the Stockholm-based Electrolux brand, which also produces AEG appliances. But it started life as a stoves brand in north-east Italy in 1916.

Our table below tells you all you need to know about Zanussi tumble dryers we've tested since 2013.

It includes Zanussi’s reliability rating from our latest survey, and a customer satisfaction score that shows how happy people are with their dryers from this brand. If you would rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Zanussi tumble dryer reviews.

You can also find out the pros and cons of buying a Zanussi tumble dryer and, most importantly, our verdict on whether it’s worth it.

