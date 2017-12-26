TV streaming services
Netflix review
Article 2 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Netflix has arguably done the most to make TV streaming popular. It is the biggest provider in the UK, with millions of subscribers.
Netflix offers an impressive library of content to watch, including a growing collection of original programmes and series, such as House of Cards and Making a Murderer.
In this guide we'll show you:
- What real Netflix customers think of the service
- How Netflix is rated for TV and films, value for money, video quality, and more
- How much Netflix will cost you, on which devices it is available and what broadband speed you’ll need
To get all this information try Which? for just £1. We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's biggest TV streaming providers and help you find the service that suits you best.
If you're already a member, log-in to unlock the table below.
If you sign up to a TV streaming service, you'll need good broadband. You can find your ideal package by comparing all the latest broadband deals.