Best and worst UK hotel chains

Looking for the best hotel chain to stay at in the UK? We've rated 30 UK hotel chains, based on the experiences of more than 4,000 customers.

Which hotel chain can you rely on when choosing accommodation in the UK? We asked thousands of Which? members to tell us about their experiences.

Whether you’re looking for a convenient one-night stay at an airport or in a city centre, a longer break at a rustic retreat, or a last-minute stopover close to a motorway, chances are a chain hotel won’t be far away. But our Which? hotel chains survey shows that there can be a big difference in the quality between companies that doesn't necessarily reflect how much you pay for the room.

Large UK hotel chains

Large hotel chains have 31 or more properties in the group worldwide. The highest customer score was awarded to Premier Inn. The lowest customer score was given to Britannia Hotels.

LARGE HOTEL CHAINS 31 or more hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score Premier Inn (1350) Yes 76 79% Ibis Budget (53) Yes 63 71% Radisson - Blu (98) Yes 140 70% Crowne Plaza (108) Yes 109 70% MacDonald (60) Yes 132 70% Ibis Styles (37) 76 69% Holiday Inn Express (261) 84 68% Novotel (89) 95 68% Hilton - Hampton by Hilton (63) 100 67% Hilton Hotels¹ (1148) 131 66% Hilton - DoubleTree by Hilton (100) 122 65% Holiday Inn (255) 103 65% Marriott (104) 126 65% Best Western (273) 94 62% Jurys Inn (60) 104 61% Ibis (134) 69 58% Travelodge (499) 63 58% Park Inn by Radisson (34) 83 58% Mercure (130) 99 57% Old English Inns (43) 84 55% Days Inn/Hotel (47) 62 49% Britannia (61) 78 33% ¹Excluding Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Double Tree by Hilton.



Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.

WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.

Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.

Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath

Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.

Small or medium UK hotel chains

Small or medium hotel chains have a maximum of 30 properties in the group worldwide. The highest customer score was awarded to Malmaison. The lowest customer score was given to easyHotels.

SMALL AND MEDIUM HOTEL CHAINS: Maximum of 30 hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score Malmaison (56) yes 104 75% Apex Hotel (52) yes 116 71% Warner Leisure (60) 103 69% Q Hotel (52) 91 68% Abode (49) 117 67% Village Hotel Club (53) 78 65% Hotel du Vin (52) 111 64% easyHotels (49) 77 61% Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.

WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.

Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.

Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath.

Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.

How we rate UK hotel chains

Between July and August 2017, we asked Which? members and the general public to complete an online survey about their experience of staying in small and large hotel chains in the past 12 months.

The large hotel chain results are based on 4,255 experiences reported by Which? members. The small hotel chain results are based on 423 experiences reported by members of the general public.

To be considered a chain hotel, the hotel group must have a minimum of five UK properties.

Related content