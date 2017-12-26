Best and worst UK hotel chains
Looking for the best hotel chain to stay at in the UK? We've rated 30 UK hotel chains, based on the experiences of more than 4,000 customers.
Which hotel chain can you rely on when choosing accommodation in the UK? We asked thousands of Which? members to tell us about their experiences.
Whether you’re looking for a convenient one-night stay at an airport or in a city centre, a longer break at a rustic retreat, or a last-minute stopover close to a motorway, chances are a chain hotel won’t be far away. But our Which? hotel chains survey shows that there can be a big difference in the quality between companies that doesn't necessarily reflect how much you pay for the room.
Large UK hotel chains
Large hotel chains have 31 or more properties in the group worldwide. The highest customer score was awarded to Premier Inn. The lowest customer score was given to Britannia Hotels.
|LARGE HOTEL CHAINS 31 or more hotels in group worldwide
|WRP
|Avg price paid
|Cleanliness
|Bedrooms
|Bathrooms
|Value for money
|Customer score
|Premier Inn (1350)
|Yes
|76
|79%
|Ibis Budget (53)
|Yes
|63
|71%
|Radisson - Blu (98)
|Yes
|140
|70%
|Crowne Plaza (108)
|Yes
|109
|70%
|MacDonald (60)
|Yes
|132
|70%
|Ibis Styles (37)
|76
|69%
|Holiday Inn Express (261)
|84
|68%
|Novotel (89)
|95
|68%
|Hilton - Hampton by Hilton (63)
|100
|67%
|Hilton Hotels¹ (1148)
|131
|66%
|Hilton - DoubleTree by Hilton (100)
|122
|65%
|Holiday Inn (255)
|103
|65%
|Marriott (104)
|126
|65%
|Best Western (273)
|94
|62%
|Jurys Inn (60)
|104
|61%
|Ibis (134)
|69
|58%
|Travelodge (499)
|63
|58%
|Park Inn by Radisson (34)
|83
|58%
|Mercure (130)
|99
|57%
|Old English Inns (43)
|84
|55%
|Days Inn/Hotel (47)
|62
|49%
|Britannia (61)
|78
|33%
Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.
WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.
Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.
Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.
Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath
Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.
Small or medium UK hotel chains
Small or medium hotel chains have a maximum of 30 properties in the group worldwide. The highest customer score was awarded to Malmaison. The lowest customer score was given to easyHotels.
|SMALL AND MEDIUM HOTEL CHAINS: Maximum of 30 hotels in group worldwide
|WRP
|Avg price paid
|Cleanliness
|Bedrooms
|Bathrooms
|Value for money
|Customer score
|Malmaison (56)
|yes
|104
|75%
|Apex Hotel (52)
|yes
|116
|71%
|Warner Leisure (60)
|103
|69%
|Q Hotel (52)
|91
|68%
|Abode (49)
|117
|67%
|Village Hotel Club (53)
|78
|65%
|Hotel du Vin (52)
|111
|64%
|easyHotels (49)
|77
|61%
How we rate UK hotel chains
Between July and August 2017, we asked Which? members and the general public to complete an online survey about their experience of staying in small and large hotel chains in the past 12 months.
The large hotel chain results are based on 4,255 experiences reported by Which? members. The small hotel chain results are based on 423 experiences reported by members of the general public.
To be considered a chain hotel, the hotel group must have a minimum of five UK properties.