5 things you need to know about the vacuum cleaners energy label

The vacuum cleaners energy label was first introduced in September 2014, with the aim of reducing the amount of energy consumed across Europe by people using their vacuum cleaners.

While the individual savings may be small, the EU commission says that with more-efficient vacuum cleaners, Europe as a whole will save up to 20 TWh of electricity per year by 2020, the equivalent of the annual household consumption of Belgium.

The main regulation enforced by the label is a limit on the maximum motor power a vacuum cleaner can have. In 2014, this was limited to 1,600W, where previously vacuum cleaners regularly exceeded 2,200W. Some people have had concerns that this reduction would affect the cleaning power of their new vacuum cleaner.

At Which? we have tested thousands of vacuum cleaners over the past 60 years, which means we are in a unique position to assess the impact the energy label has had so far and to look at what the new, stricter rules might mean for vacuum cleaners. Below, we run through the five essential things you need to know about the energy label.

