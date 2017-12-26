Are Kirby vacuum cleaners worth buying?

Our vacuum cleaners expert went undercover to experience a Kirby sales demo, and get hold of a Kirby vacuum cleaner to send to our independent test lab, so we could bring you the inside scoop on what you get with the Kirby, and if it's worth buying.

Kirby vacuum cleaners are only sold via an in-home demo that is shrouded in secrecy. They are hugely expensive, and some people have complained to us of aggressive sales tactics and pressure to buy. Something that expensive must do an amazing job, though, right? We set out to find out whether the Kirby vacuum is really worth its high price tag.

Kirby refused to directly sell a model to us, so our vacuum cleaners expert anonymously set up a Kirby vacuum cleaners sales demo to learn more about the claims that Kirby make for their Kirby Avalir vacuum. We then sent the Kirby to our test lab to find out how well it cleans compared with high-street vacuums that cost a fraction of the price.

In this guide, we explain how much you're likely to pay, what to expect in the demo and how those claims stack up against our independent testing of hundreds of vacuum cleaners. Plus, we reveal what Which? members who have experienced the demo themselves, or bought the Kirby vacuum, have to say about it.

Just want to get our verdict on the Kirby's cleaning power? Head to the full Kirby Avalir vacuum cleaner review.

How much does a Kirby vacuum cost?

We paid £1,100 for our Kirby vacuum cleaner, but it took well over an hour to get down to this price after initially being quoted an eye-watering £2,500.

After conducting a survey with Which? members who own a Kirby vacuum cleaner, the lowest price we are able to confirm that anyone has paid for a Kirby in recent years is £950. So if you have your heart set on a Kirby, try not to pay any more than this.

£1,100- the price we paid for the Kirby vacuum

During the sales demo, our vacuums expert was told that trading in his existing vacuum cleaner would help to reduce the cost, and a payment plan was also offered to spread the cost of the Kirby over a more manageable period. Be wary of this option, though, as it would have significantly increased the overall cost of the vacuum by the time it was paid off.

At the price we paid, the Kirby is almost three times as expensive as the next most expensive vacuum cleaner we have ever tested, and £1,000 more expensive than the cheapest Best Buy vacuum cleaner you can buy. If that sounds too steep for you, try our pick of the best vacuum cleaners for cheaper alternatives that have cleaned up in our tough vacuum tests.