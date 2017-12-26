Bagless versus bagged vacuums

Bagless vacuum cleaners trap all the dust and dirt from your floors inside a canister that you then empty into a bin. This saves you having to replace bags, which can be costly and fiddly.

The big advantage of a bagless vacuum is the reduced running cost. The ongoing cost of replacement bags for a bagged vacuum cleaner can mount up as the years go on.

On the downside, bagless vacuums tend to have smaller dust capacities than bagged models. The average upright bagged vacuum will hold around 4.2 litres of dust, but bagless upright vacuums hold an average of 2.6 litres – considerably less.

Emptying a bagless vacuum cleaner can also be a messy job, potentially making them a bad choice for those with allergies. You need to be careful not to spill anything as you remove and tip out the dust canister into your bin, many bagless models also require you to put your hand into the cylinder to remove every last bit of the hair and fluff that your vacuum cleaner will suck up.

When we conducted an investigation into the dust cloud emitted by various types of vacuum cleaner, bagless vacuum cleaners emitted much more dust back into the home during emptying than bagged vacuums. Top emptying bagless vacuum cleaners were the worst for creating a large dust cloud.

Emptying the canister into an outside bin may protect you from releasing the fine dust particles back into your home, but it is still a messy job. Some bagless vacuum manufacturers, and Allergy UK, recommend that you empty the canister into a bag, and use a mask and gloves, to protect yourself from the dust.