Choosing the best upright vacuum cleaner

Upright vacuum cleaner checklist

Upright vacuum cleaners use a motorised, rotating brush within the cleaning head to pull up dust and dirt from your floors. This rotating brush also helps upright vacuums to pick up pet hair so well.

Below, we explain the key things to consider if you are thinking about buying an upright vacuum cleaner, gathered from years of our expert Which? testing. But before buying it's important to remember that vacuum cleaners vary significantly between individual models - we've seen uprights that can collect twice as much dust as others, suck up pet hair others leave behind, and which are much easier to use.

You can't tell in the shops which vacuum will excel at cleaning, and which ones you should avoid.