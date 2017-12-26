How to buy the best vacuum cleaner

Our years of experience testing and rating vacuum cleaners of all prices and brands have proved that it's generally worth spending at least £100 on a vacuum cleaner, if you can.

We continue to test vacuum cleaners below this price, but the vast majority of vacuums we've tested for less than this tend to score poorly on vital factors such as cleaning power and manoeuvrability. But very expensive models can also score poorly, which is why it's important to do your homework before hitting the shops.

The very best vacuums that hit our Best Buy gold standard tend to cost more than £150, with around half pushing £200 or more. But while our most expensive Best Buy has been an eye-watering £450, we regularly have recommendations for less than £100, so use our vacuum cleaner reviews to narrow down the choice to those in your budget.

The best model for you may not necessarily be one of the best all-rounders we've tested. Before you buy, consider what your home is like. If you only have laminate floors, there’s no point shelling out for a vacuum cleaner that delivers a five-star cleaning on carpet and wooden floors, as well as laminate. Our vacuum cleaner reviews include ratings for cleaning power on laminate floors, wooden floors with crevices and carpet.

Just want to choose the best option in a hurry? Jump straight to our best vacuum cleaners page to see the recommended models that have excelled across all our tests.