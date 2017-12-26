Vacuum cleaners glossary

C

Cable length

If you have a large area to vacuum in your home, it's worth looking at this as it gives you a wider area to vacuum in

Capacity

The size of a cylinder or vacuum bag determines how much dust it can hold. Manufacturers often specify this, but it’s not always the same as measured. The average vacuum cleaner has a capacity of between two and three litres, but the recommended maximum fill level or the amount of dust a cleaner can actually hold before suction decreases may be far less.

Combination tools

The swiss army knife of vacuuming. These kind of tools combine ca furniture brush, with a crevice tool and upholstery tool.

Cord rewind

Featured on cylinder vacuums, the mains cord is withdrawn into the body of the cleaner after use. This allows for compact storage.

Cordless vacuum cleaners

These are similar to upright vacuum cleaners in many ways, but are smaller, more lightweight and cordless. This makes them flexible and ideal for cleaning small areas quickly. Most cordless vacuum cleaner won't pick up as much dirt as a normal vacuum cleaner, so won’t deep clean your carpets in the same way. Get a cordless vacuum that is as good as a corded vacuum cleaner by using our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Crevice tools

These are useful add-ons that help you to vacuum in tight spaces and in corners

Cylinder vacuums

Cylinder vacuums can be light, have a long reach and are well suited for cleaning both stairs and hard-to-reach places. But they can be a pain to store away tidily and they're generally not as good at picking up pet hair as uprights