Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners rated

Somerset-based Numatic is most famous for its popular Henry range of smiley-faced vacuums, which also now includes Harry, Hetty, George and James.

We've tested a range of Numatic vacuums over the past three years, including Henry and Harry. We put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests as the models from all the other brands. By testing each model in the same robust way, we're able to accurately compare different models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.

While they may all share the same smiley countenance, we've found some Numatic models do a better job than others of cleaning your floors. In the table below we tell you how Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our tests, how reliable they are and how much they are liked by their owners according to our annual owners' survey.

