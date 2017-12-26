Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners rated

Which vacuum cleaner brand?
We bring you our expert Which? guide to the Numatic brand, which includes both Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners.
Somerset-based Numatic is most famous for its popular Henry range of smiley-faced vacuums, which also now includes Harry, Hetty, George and James.
We've tested a range of Numatic vacuums over the past three years, including Henry and Harry. We put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests as the models from all the other brands. By testing each model in the same robust way, we're able to accurately compare different models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.
While they may all share the same smiley countenance, we've found some Numatic models do a better job than others of cleaning your floors. In the table below we tell you how Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our tests, how reliable they are and how much they are liked by their owners according to our annual owners' survey.
|Our verdict on Numatic vacuum cleaners
|Number tested
|6
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability star rating
|How owners rate Numatic
|Brand loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Are Numatic vacuum cleaners worth buying?
How much do Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners cost?
On average, people pay £115 for a Numatic vacuum cleaner, which makes them one of the best-value brands around.
In 2017, Numatic launched its first cordless vacuum, the Numatic Henry HVB160. This is pricier than other Henry vacs at around £299. However, it's the only bagged cordless vacuum and therefore has a much larger capacity than other cordless options. Plus, it has replaceable batteries so you'll never get caught short during cleaning. See our Henry cordless vacuum review for our full verdict.