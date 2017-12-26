Miele vacuum cleaners rated

German brand Miele offers a wide range of cylinder and upright vacuum cleaners at the more expensive end of the market. All are bagged, although it is due to launch its first bagless model in 2017.

Miele claims its products are designed to last for up to 20 years of use, and that's why they are more expensive than rivals. We've analysed the test results of all the Miele models we've reviewed to find out.

In the table below, we reveal the brand's overall pros and cons, how well Miele vacuum cleaners do in our tough lab tests and how owners rate them, plus our overall expert verdict whether they're worth buying.

