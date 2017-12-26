Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Miele vacuum cleaners rated
By Matthew Knight
Article 4 of 5
We reveal whether Miele vacuum cleaners are as reliable as claimed, and if they'll keep your home dust-free.
German brand Miele offers a wide range of cylinder and upright vacuum cleaners at the more expensive end of the market. All are bagged, although it is due to launch its first bagless model in 2017.
Miele claims its products are designed to last for up to 20 years of use, and that's why they are more expensive than rivals. We've analysed the test results of all the Miele models we've reviewed to find out.
In the table below, we reveal the brand's overall pros and cons, how well Miele vacuum cleaners do in our tough lab tests and how owners rate them, plus our overall expert verdict whether they're worth buying.
|Our verdict on Miele vacuum cleaners
|Number tested
|20
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate Miele
|Brand loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Are Miele vacuum cleaners worth buying?
How much do Miele vacuum cleaners cost?
Miele is a premium brand, with some top-end models costing up to £500. However, it also offers basic entry-level models from around £100. The average price is around £200-£250, which isn't too bad compared with rivals such as Dyson.
Choosing the best Miele vacuum cleaner
Miele offers a broad range of cylinder vacuum cleaners from basic compact models to premium vacuums designed for homes with pets, people with allergies or extra-quiet models. It has a smaller range of upright vacuum cleaners, and even a robot vacuum, too.
Miele vacuum cleaners are mostly bagged machines, but it now sells a range of bagless vacuums, first launched in early 2017. See our vacuum cleaner reviews to see how the bagless Miele range fare against big-name competitors, such as Dyson.