Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Top 6 vacuum cleaner brands for 2018
By Matthew Knight
Article 1 of 5
Make sure you get a new vacuum cleaner that will last by choosing a model from the best and most-reliable brands.
Over the past 60 years we've put hundreds of vacuum cleaners to the test in the Which? test lab to discover the ones that really offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of becoming Best Buys.
As a result, we’ve developed an unrivalled insight into what each vacuum brand does well and not so well. In the tables below, we share what we’ve learnt about each of the biggest vacuum brands, including Bosch, Dyson, Henry, Miele, Vax and more.
The best brands make vacuum cleaners that perform brilliantly in our lab time after time. They're also reliable and well liked, according to thousands of our members who own each brand of vacuum cleaner. The worst will struggle to leave your surfaces clean and dust-free, and will be prone to breaking down early or getting worse over time.
Just want to find the best vacuum cleaner for you?
Vacuum cleaner brands rated
We've pulled together all of our expert knowhow about each vacuum cleaner brand, including test scores for individual models and owners feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand's vacuum cleaner are overall, based on models tested under our most up-to-date test programme.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their vacuum cleaner and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's vacuums are to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of vacuum cleaners, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
So if you fancy splashing out on a Dyson or a Vax, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
|75%
|84%
|This brand's vacuum cleaners are loved by those who own them and they are reliable, too. They also perform absolutely brilliantly in our our test lab. When it comes to vacuum cleaners, this manufacturer is a safe bet.
|71%
|81%
|This brand's vacuums tend to do well in our tests, earning high scores for dust pick-up on different surfaces, however they aren't always the best, which is disappointing when you consider that they are relatively expensive.
|70%
|77%
|These vacuum cleaners are the most reliable around, and have been for the past four years. They are also reasonably well liked by their owners. They haven't always achieved the highest scores in our lab tests, but they've never been terrible either. This year this brand achieved its first ever Best Buy vacuum. It's a good bet if you're after a cheap and reliable model.
|76%
|69%
|This brand gets a good reliability rating, but only an average customer rating score. Its vacuum cleaners perform brilliantly at our test lab and we've found lots of Best Buys, so we think this vacuum cleaner brand is still a pretty safe bet.
|71%
|69%
|This brand's vacuum cleaners tend to do well in our tests, earning high scores for dust pick-up on different surfaces. They aren't the best on test, though, which makes their high prices hard to swallow. Our members only think they're average value for money, they aren't the most reliable vacuums around, and they have a lower rating for customer satisfaction than other brands.
|64%
|57%
|This brand doesn't do particularly well in our test lab, its reliability score is average and its customer score is poor. There are better options out there if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner.
Choosing the best brand of vacuum cleaner
There are four or five vacuum brands that emerge from the table above that are worth considering. Two brands have a five star reliability rating and two have a customer score higher than 80%, which is excellent. Five of the brands in the table have achieved Best Buys on some of their vacuum cleaners in our tough tests, although some have a higher success rate than others.
Which one you choose depends on your budget, and what factor is most important to you when buying. There are some brands with great value vacuums that will stand the test of time, but other brand may offer extra features that tempt you.
One of the priciest and most well-known vacuum brands has quite variable results overall, and an average reliability record, so it pays to choose carefully. Our independent vacuum cleaner tests reveal which models are truly worth buying, so once you are armed with the knowledge of which brands are best, check out our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners to find the right model for you.
