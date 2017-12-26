Energy-efficient washer-dryers

Washer-dryer energy-saving tips

Wash at lower temperatures: washing clothes at lower temperatures will help to reduce the cost of doing the laundry. Turning the dial down from 60°C to 40°C cuts your washing costs by about a third.

Wash at night: electricity is cheaper at night, so setting your machine to wash while you sleep will cut the cost. Most machines will have timers that allow you to do this. We give each of the washer-dryers we review a noise rating, so you can find a machine quiet enough to wash while letting you sleep soundly. We don’t recommend using the machine as a dryer at night.

If you’re on an Economy 7 or an Economy 10 electricity tariff and your washer-dryer has a timer, you can save money on your washing by setting your machine to run at night.

This kind of energy tariff won’t be right for everyone. It can save money for you if you have electric storage heaters, for example, but don’t switch to this kind of time-of-use tariff just to cut the cost of washing your clothes.

Separate different fabrics when drying: drying sensors inside the washer-dryer become confused if different fabrics are dried together, and this can lead to longer-than-necessary drying times. So separate different fabrics to speed up drying and save money.

Loosen your laundry: clothes bundled into a ball will take forever to dry, and that will drive up the cost of drying. Fix this by loosening your clothes before drying them – and with large items, such as a duvet cover, look for any stray clothes that may have become trapped inside.