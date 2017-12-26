Washer-dryer features explained

Essential washer-dryer features

Washing programs

All washer-dryers offer a suite of standard washing programs, which includes settings for cottons, man-made materials and delicate fabrics at a range of different temperatures.

Most models have additional options, such as pre-wash, spin and extra rinse, and some have special cycles designed for specific scenarios, such as hand-wash, curtains, sportswear or even trainers.

Drum size/capacity

Washer-dryers are all of a very similar size on the outside, but their washing capacities vary between 4.5kg and 7kg of laundry, and they can dry 2.25kg to 5kg. An extra kilogram equals around five T-shirts or one large sheet.

Bigger isn't necessarily better when it comes to capacity. If you don't fill up the drum, the larger washer-dryers can be less efficient, because they use so much water in each wash. If you wash or dry with a full load in a larger machine, you use less energy, water and time per item.

Filter

All washer-dryers have a filter, which catches fluff whipped up when drying, as well as bits of debris. They need to be cleaned regularly, which can be a pain on some models because they are often close to the ground and can be fiddly to open.

Condenser

The condenser in a washer-dryer cools moist, hot air inside the machine, producing water which pours down the drain.

This process uses a lot of water itself, making some washer-dryers a poor choice for people with a water meter.

Energy ratings

Washer-dryers are rated between A+ and G for energy efficiency, with A+ being the most efficient. Although the ratings officially go down to G, in practice you won't see new machines below C in the shops.

We assess the energy and water use of every washer-dryer we test in the Which? test lab, and give each one a star rating for energy efficiency, as well as an estimate of how much each will cost to run.

