Which? Don't Buy wireless security cameras

How we test wireless security cameras

We have reviewed the latest wireless security cameras, including models from Belkin, D-Link, Nest, Netgear and Motorola, to help find the best camera for you. Our in-depth testing means that we can recommend those security cameras that offer excellent video quality and are simple to use, and we can also tell you which ones to offer poor video quality.

We test around 30 security cameras a year and put each model through a series of meticulous tests. These are designed to be both rigorous and repeatable, so you can trust in the quality of your next security camera.

Our lab experts put each wireless security camera through the same set of tests – including testing video quality, ease of use, still image quality and how sensitive the motion detection is – so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every wireless security camera a test score so you can see at a glance which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares on features and specifications.

Our tests cover the full range of brands, prices and camera types; including HD and Full HD models.

Plus, we don't show any bias towards more expensive models, with every camera review based on objective test data, and we've uncovered some brilliant bargains.

If we name a wireless security camera a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should definitely avoid. No matter how tempting its price tag might be, you'll inevitably end up regretting buying it.

