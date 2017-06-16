Why do I have a bad credit score?

Get to grips with why you might have a bad credit rating and what to do if a lender rejects your application because of a poor or low credit score.

Nobody has a single credit 'score' or 'rating' that lenders will use when deciding whether or not to accept you as a customer.

Neither is there such thing as a 'credit blacklist.' Instead, each lender you apply to will carry out its own assessment to determine whether or not to offer you credit.

However, having a blemished credit history will make it more likely that you are turned down when you apply to borrow money.

Why you might have a bad credit score

If you fail to stick to the terms of your original credit agreement, information about this will appear on your credit report. For example, making credit card or loan repayments late, or missing them altogether, will impede your ability to borrow in future.

Likewise, being declared bankrupt, entering into an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) or having a County Court Judgement (CCJ) made against you will badly affect your credit worthiness.

Even making just the minimum repayment on your credit card each month can have an adverse effect on your credit report, as it may lead lenders to assume you are struggling to clear your debts.

If you are in financial difficulty and your debts are no longer manageable, it's important to contact your lenders as soon as possible to inform them and ask for help. It's better for you to be upfront with the facts than to repeatedly miss loan or credit card repayments with no explanation.

Why having no debt could give you a bad credit score

If you have never borrowed money, you might assume this means you have a good credit score. In fact, this is unlikely to be true.

That's because when assessing your application, lenders look for evidence that you'll be able to pay back what you borrow, so having no record of successful repayments can count against you.

Consequently, you may find you are turned down for market-leading credit cards and loans even if you could comfortably afford to pay them back.

What should I do if I'm refused credit?

If you're refused credit, you don't have a legal right to be told why. If a rejection is based on information obtained from a credit reference agency, the creditor must simply tell the borrower that this is the case, and provide details of the agency concerned. They are not obliged to offer any further information, but it is always worth asking.

If you feel you've been turned down for credit unfairly, you can appeal and supply further information to support your application. If the decision not to lend to you was made by an automated system, you can ask for this to be reviewed.

Should you still find yourself unable to get the credit you originally applied for, it’s important not to apply for another credit card or loan immediately as this could cause you further problems. Instead, you should check your credit file and take steps to improve your credit rating before trying to borrow from another lender.