Best mortgage rates for home movers and first-time buyers

Mortgage rates are continuing to rise, as the Bank of England grapples with soaring inflation and lenders chop and change their deals.

Whether you're a home mover with a big deposit or a first-time buyer seeking out a 95% mortgage, you'll need to be savvy to find a good deal at a time when rates are increasing.

Here, Which? takes a look at the cheapest deals on the market and offers advice on what you'll need to consider when choosing a mortgage.

Mortgage rates rise after sixth base rate hike

In August, the Bank of England increased the base rate to 1.75%. This was the sixth increase since December, when the rate was at a historic low of 0.1%.

These hikes are part of the Bank’s attempts to keep rising inflation at bay. CPI inflation hit 10.1% in July, more than five times the target of 2%.

The base rate dictates the cost of borrowing for banks and building societies, so when it rises, lenders usually pass the additional cost on to consumers.

The cheapest mortgage rates are now more than four times the record lows of 0.79% recorded last October, when there were more than 100 fixed-rate mortgages with rates below 1%.

What's happening to mortgage rates?

Generally speaking, the bigger the deposit you put down when buying a home, the cheaper the mortgage rate you'll get.

The margins, however, are significantly narrower than they once were. The recent base rate rises have caused uncertainty among lenders, and we've seen some mortgage deals disappearing from the market within days.

The gap in cost between the cheapest 60% mortgage and the cheapest 95% mortgage is now just 0.8%, compared with 1.25% in January.

The chart below shows the cheapest nationally available two-year and five-year fixed-rate mortgages, using data from Moneyfacts.

Best rates for borrowers with big deposits

The best mortgage rates are usually available for people borrowing at 60% loan-to-value, although even these market-leading deals are now priced above 3%.

Two-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Barclays 3.24% 5.24% £999 NatWest 3.44% 4.99% £995 Post Office 3.44% 5.24% £1,495



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 3.64% (Barclays)

Five-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Barclays 3.47% 5.24% £999 Nottingham Building Society 3.49% 4.24% £1,499 First Direct 3.58% 5.04% £490



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 3.74% (Halifax)

Best rates on 90% mortgages

If you're looking to buy your first home, you can get a mortgage with a deposit of 5% of the property's value (known as a 95% mortgage). If you can stretch to a 10% deposit, however, you can benefit from a much lower rate.

First-time buyers with smaller deposits weren't immediately affected by the base rate rises at the start of the year, but these mortgage deals have been creeping up in cost for the past few months.

Two-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee NatWest 3.59% 4.99% £995 Royal Bank of Scotland 3.59% 4.99% £995 Clydesdale Bank 3.85% 5.49% £999



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 3.85% (NatWest)

Five-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee NatWest 3.77% 4.99% £995 Royal Bank of Scotland 3.77% 4.99% £995 First Direct 3.87% 5.04% £490



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 3.9% (NatWest)

Best rates on 95% mortgages

Borrowers with the smallest deposits generally pay the highest mortgage rates. Rates on 95% mortgages have been rising slowly and have now crept above 4%.

Two-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Clydesdale Bank 4.04% 5.49% £999 Skipton Building Society 4.05% 3.89% £495 Santander 4.09% 5% None



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 4.09% (Santander)

Five-year fix

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Upfront fee Halifax 4.08% 5.24% £999 TSB 4.09% 4.24% £995 Skipton Building Society 4.09% 4.89% £495



Cheapest rate with no upfront fee: 4.14% (Santander)

Does a lower rate always mean a cheaper deal?

Above, we've listed the deals with the cheapest initial rates. This gives a good indication of the rate you might be able to get, depending on the size of your deposit, but before choosing a deal you'll also need to factor in upfront fees.

Some lenders charge fees as high as £1,999 on their lowest-rate deals. By charging higher fees, lenders can offer better rates and recoup the shortfall elsewhere.

Banks commonly charge fees such as £999, £1,499 or £1,999, but some use percentages instead - for example 0.5% of the overall loan amount. If you're borrowing a larger sum, this can be significantly more expensive.

You'll usually need to pay a premium of 0.2%-0.5% to get a fee-free deal. Sometimes, this can pay off. For example, if you can get a mortgage at 4% with a £999 fee, or 4.1% with no fee, the latter will be cheaper over the fixed term.

If you're unsure about which type of deal to go for, a mortgage adviser will be able to analyse deals based on their true cost, taking into account rates, fees and incentives.

How long should you fix your mortgage for?

One of the biggest questions when it comes to mortgages is: for how long should you lock in your rate?

Borrowers most commonly fix for either two or five years. Five-year deals were once significantly more expensive, but the gap is now much smaller.

Securing your rate for longer is a good idea in theory, but it's not the right move for everyone.

Five-year fixes usually come with early repayment charges, meaning that you could be charged thousands of pounds if you decide to repay the mortgage early (for example, if you move home and don't transfer it to the new property).

With this in mind, it's important to think of your own medium and long-term plans before settling on a fixed term.

What will happen next in the mortgage market?

It's a volatile time for the mortgage market, both in terms of rates and availability.

Homeowners on variable-rate deals (such as tracker mortgages) are most exposed to base rate changes, but those coming to the end of their fixed terms are now likely to encounter much higher rates when they remortgage.

It's likely that mortgage rates will continue to rise in the short term, as the Bank of England has suggested further base rate rises could be on the horizon. Its next announcement is on 15 September.

If your fixed term is coming to an end, it's as important as ever to remortgage before being moved on to your lender's standard variable rate (SVR). SVRs currently average 5.4%, well in excess of what you'll pay on a new fixed-rate deal.