Best and worst kitchen brands

We've surveyed more than 2,000 kitchen buyers to bring you customer scores and ratings for a host of big-name fitted kitchen brands.

Putting in a new kitchen is a sizable investment - so it makes sense to choose a trusted brand. To guide you to the best fitted kitchen companies, we've surveyed thousands of people who've installed new kitchens in the past five years.

We've used the results to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for kitchen companies that include B&Q, Homebase, Howdens Joinery, Ikea, John Lewis, Magnet and Wickes.

Our customer survey included questions about customer service, the quality of products and finish, value for money and installation. From this, we're able to calculate an overall customer score for each brand, as well as star ratings for each area.

Not all brands scored well - the difference between the top and bottom brands is 25%.

Kitchen brands rated

The table below reveals customer scores for each of these brands, and shows which brands people were most likely to have experienced a problem with.

You can also see star ratings for customer service, value for money and quality of products and finish, so you can compare the strengths and weaknesses of each brand.

Kitchen brands - overview Brand Customer score Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money B&Q Benchmarx Independent DIY companies Homebase Howdens Joinery Ikea John Lewis Independent kitchen companies Magnet Online kitchen companies Wickes Wren Living Independent kitchen companies and DIY companies are defined as small companies not widely known outside a local area. Online kitchen companies are defined as ones selling kitchen furniture and fittings predominantly online (they may have one showroom or factory outlet)

The unique customer score ratings in the table above are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand overall, and whether or not they would recommend it to a friend. For in-depth information on each of the brands rated above, choose a company from the left-hand menu of this page.

We also asked customers who had used an installation service to rate the brand’s overall service, plus the ease of arranging it and the time it took. Visit our page on kitchen installations to find out how each brand scored.

25 % difference between the top- and bottom-rated brands

Common kitchen problems

Few home renovation projects go 100% to plan, but by knowing in advance what can typically go wrong, you'll be able to keep an eye out for any tricky issues with your new kitchen. We've compiled a list of the most common problems that people experience, below. The information is based on a survey of 2,595 Which? members that we carried out in November 2014.

large kitchen appliances 20%

units and drawers 10%

taps 9%

flooring 8%

worktops 6%

tiles 3%.

Our research

To find out which are the best and worst kitchen brands, in April and May 2016 we asked 2,154 Which? members about the kitchen they had bought in the past five years, and their experiences with the brand they bought it from. This included rating the quality of the kitchen itself, the brand's customer service and the kitchen installation.

Overall brand and installation customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand or installation, and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend.