Helping you decide where to give birth

Find the right place to give birth

Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

Find your best fit

Labour ward

In the maternity unit of a hospital, with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

Birth centre

A more homely environment led by midwives, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

Home birth

Two midwives come to your home to support you during labour and as you give birth.

Hospitals and birth centres

We have information on the facilities and services available at hospital maternity units and birth centres across the whole of the UK.
Here we list labour wards and birth centres by region.

Browse units

Advice

Advice for every step of your pregnancy

