How to book your NHS maternity care

It’s important to book in with the NHS when you find out you’re pregnant. Find out how to schedule a booking appointment so you can receive free maternity care during your pregnancy.

Your booking appointment

The first appointment with a midwife is called a booking appointment. You should have this at about 10 to 12 weeks, as this gets you booked in for maternity care provided by a particular hospital or NHS Trust.

If you decide later in your pregnancy that you would like to have your baby somewhere else that better suits your needs and preferences, you can still change your mind.

In our 2015 baby and child survey more than a quarter of respondents were not aware that they could change their mind on where to give birth after their booking appointment. A further 7% didn’t find out until after they gave birth.

In this video Cathy Warwick, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, explains that you can change your mind:

If you don’t yet know where you would like to have your baby, use our unique Birth Choice tool to find the local facilities most suited to you, or read on to find out more about booking maternity care.

Book through your chosen maternity unit or birth centre

Use our search to look up your chosen maternity unit and view the information on ‘How to book once you’re pregnant’. This will show you the phone number to call and information on other ways to book, such as online. Some birth centres will only provide care for women once they’re further on in their pregnancy, so you might need to book your maternity care through the hospital initially.

If you want to book in for a home birth, it should be possible to arrange this through your local maternity unit by phone or online. In some cases you can book through the community midwives directly. Find your local unit using our search and look for the ‘Arranging a home birth’ information.

Book maternity care through your GP

Contact your GP surgery and they’ll be able to tell you if they have a midwife based there with whom you can discuss your options and arrange antenatal care. You don’t have to see your GP unless you want to.

Book at your local Children’s Centre

Contact your local Children’s Centre (England only) and ask to speak to a midwife to find out if you can arrange care through them. Be aware that midwives may only be available at certain times at Children’s Centres.

Booking non-NHS care

In some areas, free care is available on the NHS provided by non-NHS midwives. Read about care from non-NHS midwives.

Private care is available in private maternity hospitals and wings of some NHS hospitals. Find out about non-NHS birth facilities.

To book care with a private midwifery service or independent midwife, see our information on care from non-NHS midwives.

Having problems booking the maternity care you want?

Contact your local Professional Midwifery Advocate (PMA) through the hospital switchboard phone number. They should be able to help you access the care you want.

If you’re still having problems, contact the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services (AIMS) for support and information about your choices and rights. You can also check out your rights to choose where to have your baby on the Birthrights charity website.

Don’t forget to use our unique Birth Choice tool to find out about your local maternity units birth centres which most suit your needs and preferences.

