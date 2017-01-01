Financing care
In this section we give you information on the funding options you can explore for care homes and care at home together with available government benefits.
Financing care at homeFind out about the options for financing domiciliary care, including local authority and NHS funding, personal budgets, self-funding and equity release.
Financing home alterationsHome alterations may allow your relative to continue living independently. We look at where funding may be available, including from your local authority, and consider the self-funding route.
Financing a care homeFinancing a care home is truly a complex business. From the regional cost of care home fees and local authority funding to self-funding, we tell you what you need to know.
Benefits and allowances for the elderlyIn this guide we explain what benefits and allowances are available for older people. We give details about who is eligible for each benefit, how much your relative might receive and how to apply.
NHS funding for careWe explain how NHS continuing healthcare, NHS-funded nursing care and NHS intermediate care works and who is eligible for funding.
Gifting assets and propertyYou need to know the implications of gifting money, gifting property or other assets for both the person giving them away and the person receiving them. We include a checklist of what to consider.
Managing your relative's financial affairsWe look at the why, when and how of managing your relative’s finances, from early steps to taking power of attorney.