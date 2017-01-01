Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Financing care

In this section we give you information on the funding options you can explore for care homes and care at home together with available government benefits.

Guides to financing care

  • Financing care at home

    Find out about the options for financing domiciliary care, including local authority and NHS funding, personal budgets, self-funding and equity release.

    5 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Financing home alterations

    Home alterations may allow your relative to continue living independently. We look at where funding may be available, including from your local authority, and consider the self-funding route.

    6 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Financing a care home

    Financing a care home is truly a complex business. From the regional cost of care home fees and local authority funding to self-funding, we tell you what you need to know.

    6 articles 2 real-life stories

Government support

  • Benefits and allowances for the elderly

    In this guide we explain what benefits and allowances are available for older people. We give details about who is eligible for each benefit, how much your relative might receive and how to apply.

    7 articles 2 real-life stories

  • NHS funding for care

    We explain how NHS continuing healthcare, NHS-funded nursing care and NHS intermediate care works and who is eligible for funding.

    3 articles

Legal issues

  • Gifting assets and property

    You need to know the implications of gifting money, gifting property or other assets for both the person giving them away and the person receiving them. We include a checklist of what to consider.

    3 articles

  • Managing your relative's financial affairs

    We look at the why, when and how of managing your relative’s finances, from early steps to taking power of attorney.

    5 articles 2 real-life stories

