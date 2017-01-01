Financing care
Financing a care home
In this guide
Paying for a care homeLearn about the differences between when a local authority pays for a care home, third-party top-ups and NHS continuing health care.
Care home feesThere's no easy way to say this: care home fees are expensive. Here we break down the average cost of residential care across the UK.
Getting local authority funding for a care home: step by stepWe show how to apply for local authority funding and the capital limits for funding care homes. If your relative owns their home, we also tell you about deferred payments and third-party top-ups.
Third-party top-up feesFind out about third-party top-up fees; what they are, when they can and can't be paid and how to ensure you have the right paperwork.
Self-funding a care homeAbout two-fifths of residential care home places are paid for by residents. We give an overview of benefits and allowances, what happens if savings run out and getting financial advice.
Checklist for self-funding a care homeArmed with our checklist, you can make sure you are well organised as you work your way through the options of self-funding a care home.
Real-life stories
Andrew58, AbingdonAndrew was the only child of Marion, and they lived 250 miles apart. When she needed to move into a care home, they wanted to be near each other.Read Andrew's story
Pamela63, LondonPamela’s mother is 91 and has dementia. Pamela explains how she looked into self-financing a care home at the same time as choosing the right home for her mother.Read Pamela's story
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
For financing a care home we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites