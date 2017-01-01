Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

More from Which?

Other sources of information relating to this subject on the Which? website.

Financial advice explained

Savings and Isa comparison tables

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for older people.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Care Aware

A free service specialising in funding advice for older people in the UK.

Helpline: 0161 707 1107

Website: www.careaware.co.uk

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on benefits and other options for financing care.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Disability Rights UK (DRUK)

This helpline provides information around the national eligibility criteria for care funding, assessments, support planning, the national eligibility criteria and care charges. You can also get advice on managing self-operated care packages and related legal requirements.

Telephone: 0300 5551525

email: personalbudgets@disabilityrightsuk.org

Website: www.disabilityrightsuk.org

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)

Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070

Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.housingcare.org/www.firststopcareadvice.co.uk

Equity Release Council (ERC)

Industry body for equity release providers. Has a code of conduct and can deal with complaints about members.

Telephone: 0844 6697085

Website: www.equityreleasecouncil.com

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

GOV.UK

More information about VAT relief for disabled people is on this page.

Low Incomes Tax Reform Group (LITRG)

Visit this page for a more detailed overview of the VAT rules for disabled and older people.

See also the Disability and Tax site for disabled people and carers, which gives information, help and resources for anyone taking on a personal assistant.

Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)

Find an independent financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people – including funding long-term care, savings, pensions and equity release.

Telephone: 0845 303 2909

Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk

StepChange

A charity that raises awareness of the issues surrounding debt and offers a free equity release advice service.

Telephone: 08442 641 969

Website: www.stepchange.org

Page last reviewed: February 2017

Next review due: July 2018