You can give your home to your children - or someone else - at any time, even while you're still living in it. But there are complex rules to be aware of, so always seek independent financial advice.

On this page you can find information on

1. Inheritance tax

2. Sharing a home

3. Gifts with strings attached

4. Gifting a home

The information on this page is written with relatives and friends of elderly people in mind. We are aware that you too might be looking for advice about legally transferring your own property, but for the sake of simplicity we refer to ‘you and your relative’ on this page.

Inheritance tax threshold

If your relative gives their home to their children, but passes away within seven years, the value of the property can still be included in their total estate. If their total estate (including their home) is worth more than the inheritance tax threshold (£325,000 in 2017-18 in the UK), the Government will take 40% of the value of the estate in excess of the available threshold in inheritance tax, reducing the amount that goes to beneficiaries.

One exception may be if your relative inherited the assets of their deceased spouse or civil partner, in which case they may have inherited their spouse’s/civil partner’s inheritance tax allowance, granting them up to £650,000. This is called transfer of the nil-rate band.

If your relative lives for seven years after gifting the house (no matter what it’s worth), it will not be included in their estate for the purposes of inheritance tax.

