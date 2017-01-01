For carers
First steps when someone dies
We take you through the first steps that need to be taken after someone’s died, from the papers you need to register a death to what happens if a coroner is called in.
In this guide
-
The first steps when someone diesRead about the first practical steps that need to be taken after someone has died, whether this was at home, in a hospital or in a care home.
-
Obtaining a medical certificate of cause of deathAfter someone’s died, a doctor has to issue a medical certificate of cause of death before you can register the death.
-
Post-mortem examinationsThe coroner will order a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death if it’s not clear why someone has died. We explain how it works.
