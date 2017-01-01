Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Housing options

Find out what housing and residential options are available for the elderly together with care services and products to help improve your relative’s quality of life.

Housing and residential options

  • Care homes

    In this guide we give lots of practical information about care homes, from explaining what different care homes are available to how to research the best care homes to help you and your relative with choosing a care home.

    10 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Domiciliary care

    Many people continue living independently with the help of home care providers. We take you through the process of identifying your relative’s needs and who might meet them.

    11 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Sheltered housing

    We provide practical information on when sheltered housing or sheltered accommodation may be suitable for your relative, what features and facilities it offers and the renting and buying options.

    8 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Property downsizing

    Many elderly people have the option of moving to a smaller property to improve their quality of life and possibly free up some capital. We explore all the options on this major decision.

    5 articles 1 real-life story

  • Retirement villages

    Retirement villages are an increasingly popular way for older people to downsize. Our guide explains what retirement villages are, and the pros and cons of choosing this option.

    3 articles

  • Your relative moves in with you

    We guide you through making the decision, including the timing, the benefits and drawbacks, practicalities and financial and legal considerations.

    3 articles 2 real-life stories

Day-to-day living

  • Choosing and buying home care products

    Find out what home care products are available to help an older person stay independent and how you can get assistance from your local authority.

    3 articles

  • Dressing and washing

    A big part of staying healthy and happy in later life is maintaining personal hygiene and dressing routines. With the right products and support, you can help your relative look after themselves.

    3 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Eating and drinking

    Preparing and enjoying food is an important part of independent living. We give you advice to ensure your elderly relative can continue to enjoy the kitchen in a safe way.

    5 articles

  • Sitting and sleeping

    In this guide we provide practical information on sitting and sleeping comfortably and safely, with advice on adaptations you can make to create safe, inviting living areas for your relative.

    4 articles

  • Exercise and entertainment

    Information on how you can support your loved one's ongoing physical and mental wellbeing by encouraging physical exercise and activity.

    8 articles

  • Medical problems and medication management

    Information on medical problems and management of medication for older people, including advice on vision and hearing problems, incontinence and prescription management

    5 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Mobility aids

    In this guide we look at the most common and most useful mobility aids: ranging from walking sticks and frames, to wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

    2 articles 1 real-life story

  • Assistive technology for older people

    Read about the electronic products and systems that use technology to promote health and wellbeing in the home, from telecare systems to personal alarms and mobile phones.

    4 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Home alterations

    Find out about adaptations you can make to improve safety and accessibility, including advice about stairlifts, home security and measures to protect against fires and floods.

    5 articles 2 real-life stories

