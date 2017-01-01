Housing options
Retirement villages
Retirement villages are an increasingly popular way for older people to downsize. Our guide explains what retirement villages are, and the pros and cons of choosing this option.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
In this guide
What are retirement villages?Retirement villages (or retirement communities) are large developments built especially for older people. We explain what they can offer.
Top 10 considerations before choosing a retirement villageUse our checklist for considerations to bear in mind when choosing a retirement village to move to.
Larger retirement village companiesThere are many retirement village companies; here we tell you about the four largest ones to help start your explorations.
Useful organisations and websites
For retirement villages we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites