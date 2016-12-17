Best Windows 10 laptop of 2016 revealed

The new Apple MacBook Pro is among the laptops we’ve just tested

We’ve had to wait 12 months, but it’s been worth it – our latest batch of laptop reviews includes the very finest Windows machine that we’ve tested in 2016.

It’s not as if it’s been free of stern competition. This year has witnessed some genuine computing innovation. From Microsoft’s own-brand Surface Book with a detachable screen, to the remarkably thin HP Spectre 13.

And over in the Apple camp, there have been plenty of innovations. The launch of the new MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar where the function keys used to live, is among the most talked about tech moments of the year. But it’s a Windows 10 laptop that has set our test labs alight this December, with a fantastic screen, super speedy processor and brilliant portability.

Best Windows laptop of 2016

Best Buy laptops come in all shapes, sizes and price ranges. But they all have some of the same things in common – batteries that last an age, fantastic ease-of-use, bright, vibrant screens and a processor that can handle multiple tasks at once. Our 2016 champion computer has all of these benefits and more.

Which? laptops expert Adam Marshall describes our top model as ‘easy on the eye, a pleasure to use, and priced competitively. If you’re looking for a new laptop, you may well have found it.’

The battery lasts for more than 10 hours, which, for a laptop with such a powerful processor, is astounding. An Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB solid-state drive combine to give you the speed to carry out even the most complex of home computer tasks. Video editing and gaming work seamlessly on this laptop.

Very few screens on the market can compete with this one, and we found its touchpad and backlit keyboard to be well crafted and comfortable. Both are snappy and responsive, with excellent feedback.

Mac or Windows PC?

As well as Windows 10 laptops from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell and HP, our latest laptop reviews also include the Apple MacBook Pro.

With its 13-inch 2,560×1,600-pixel resolution Retina display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB solid-state drive, you can’t argue with its specifications. But it will cost you at least £1,449 and includes a miserly offering of ports, so it won’t be for everyone.

Apple MacBooks aren’t universally loved by all. As well as the off-putting price, some people just don’t get the knack for using Apple’s MacOS operating system. And instead of the likes of Word and Excel programs that are familiar to Windows users, Macs have their own word processing (Pages) and spreadsheet (Numbers) software. If you want to open a Word or Excel document from your old computer or that somebody has emailed you, then you’ll have to purchase Office for Mac or download a third-party program.

If you’re weighing up buying an Apple Mac and want to know more about how they differ from Windows laptops, we put them head-to-head in our expert guide to Macs v PCs.

