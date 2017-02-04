Find out what fault your shower is likely to develop

We spoke to 1,732* shower owners to discover what shower faults you need to look out for. Nearly one in five said their shower had developed a fault in the past five years, so we’ve put together the top six faults.

As well as being able to reveal what faults your shower is most likely to have, we also asked shower owners what annoyed them about their shower.

We discovered that it’s not actually their shower that annoys them, but the people they live with. The top two annoyances are both caused by someone turning on a tap somewhere in their home.

So if you want to keep a happy household, think before you turn on a tap and make sure you buy a good-quality shower that won’t let you down.

Top six shower faults

Here we reveal the top six shower faults:

Shower dripping after being used (21%) Power shower pump not working (9%) Stopped producing hot water (9%) Unstable power shower water temperature (8%) Shower not turning on (8%) Water leaking from the shower unit casing (8%).

When we asked shower owners to rate their power, mixer or electric shower, we also asked about its reliability. This means we can give each shower brand a reliability rating – the higher, the better.

For some brands and types of shower, there were big variations. For example, one power shower brand stormed to the top of the table with an impressive reliability rating of 90%. The worst lagged behind with just 64%.

Shower annoyances

Nearly a third of our shower owners reported annoyances:

Water pressure affected by other taps being used (48%)

Water temperature affected by other taps being used (37%)

Temperature changed while being used (15%)

Weak water pressure (12%)

Takes a long time to warm up (9%)

Pressure changed while being used (7%).

Electric showers are generally the cheapest type of shower, and the most likely type to be affected by these temperature issues. Unlike mixer or power showers, which mix hot and cold water, electric showers use cold water and heat it within the unit. Once the water is hot, it’s pushed through the shower. If the amount of water flowing into it drops, it can affect the temperature or pressure.

When we test electric showers, we measure how much water each delivers and whether the temperature drops or rises. If it changes, we measure how long it takes to recover.

(*In May 2016, we surveyed 1,732 Which? members about their experiences with the shower they bought in the past five years.)

