We’ve just put cot mattresses through our stringent lab tests for the first time, measuring each cot mattress to see how firm it is, whether it will provide adequate support for your baby and how much it’s going to absorb those inevitable leaks.

We also put each cot mattress through a tough durability test that measures how well it holds up over two to three years of use.

We’ve reviewed cot mattresses from all the most popular brands, including: Mamas and Papas, Ikea, Argos, Silentnight, John Lewis and Mothercare; the different types of spring and foam mattresses, as well as a natural mattress from Little Green Sheep.

Our tests revealed that you don’t need to spend a fortune to find a mattress that’s supportive, firm, relatively waterproof, easy to clean and will stand the test of many bedtimes. But there were just two mattresses that we’d recommend as Best Buy cot mattresses.

Cot mattress reviews

Here’s the rundown of cot mattresses we’ve just tested and reviewed:

Argos Babystart Luxury Sprung Mattress

Pocket-sprung mattresses are made up of dozens of tiny springs each wrapped in their own cloth pocket and are supposed to provide superior support.

This cot mattress will set you back will set you back £113. It’s not the most expensive we’ve tested, but you’d expect it to last. Find out what we discovered when we put it to the test in our Argos Babystart Luxury Sprung mattress review.

Ikea Vyssa Vackert

This is the least expensive of the pocket-sprung cot mattresses we have tested – costing you £60, which includes a removable and washable cover. The pocket springs should give your sleeping baby support in all the right places.

Is this Ikea pocket-sprung mattress a bargain or ‘no-way baby’? Our review of the Ikea Vyssa Vackert reveals all.

Ikea Vyssa Vinka

At £40, the Vyssa Vinka is the cheapest cot mattress we’ve reviewed. It’s made up of Bonell springs – large hourglass-shaped coils – and comes with a removable, washable mattress cover.

Ikea claims that this cot mattress is particularly long-lasting. Read our review of the Ikea Vyssa Vinka to find out if that’s true.

John Lewis Baby Sleep Pocket Spring Cotbed

This cotbed mattress from John Lewis will set you back £140. But, for the price you get not one, but two removable, washable and waterproof covers. They’ll come in handy when having to deal with night-time accidents.

Find out whether the John Lewis Baby Sleep Pocket Spring Cotbed mattress also gives you more when it comes to durability.

The Little Green Sheep Natural Twist

This natural cot mattress is the most expensive we’ve tested, with a price tag of £179. The inner layers are made of natural latex, wool and coconut fibres. This mattress is designed with two sides – one for your baby when he or she is under one year old, and the other for years one to five.

How does this natural mattress compare with the rest? Visit our Little Green Sheep Natural Twist cot mattress review to find out.

Mamas and Papas Silentnight Airstream Anti Allergy

This cotbed mattress is a large foam pad with a cover that will set you back £149. The cover is removable and washable and has a waterproof panel that’s supposed keep your baby’s wee from getting into the interior of the mattress.

We measure how far those little accidents get into each mattress we review. Read our Mamas and Papas Silentnight Airstream Anti Allergy cot mattress review to see whether this one is any good with little leaks.

Mothercare Airflow Pocket Spring

For £140, you get this Mothercare cot mattress with a pocket-sprung construction, which comes with a removable, washable cover with a wipeable, waterproof top layer.

Mothercare claims that it provides superior head and body support for your sleeping baby. Our Mothercare Airflow Pocket Spring cot mattress review will tell you whether this is true.