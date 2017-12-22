The grass is always greener – unless you happen to live in one of Britain’s best places for quality of life. But before you pack your bags to move, Which? explains how to find the right area for you.

A new survey from Halifax has identified the 50 areas which are most desirable to live in, based on a range of factors including income, crime levels, happiness scores, health and even proximity to pubs.

Which? reveals the areas that topped the rankings this year, as well as the top signs that an area is a great place to live.

Where is the best place to live?

The most desirable location in the UK turned out to be Hart in Hampshire – an unsurprising result, as it also topped the rankings from 2011-2015.

Home to around 94,000 people, Hart boasts the longest female life-expectancy in the UK, and the third-longest for males. As well as one of the highest employment rates in the country, with 84% of 16-64 year olds in work, residents also benefit from average weekly earnings of £884.

To top it off, Hart boasts more days of sunshine than the national average – 32.5 hours per week, against 29.7.

But perfection comes at a price. Hart’s average property price is £411,823 – almost double the UK average of £224,000, according to the ONS.

The Orkney Islands were named in second place, Scotland’s only appearance in the top 50 best-ranked local authorities. Wales was only represented by Monmouthshire, which came in 31st.

Overall, the South East emerged the best place to live, with 14 spots of the top 50. The East of England was close behind, with nine top-ranked areas, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with six.

Top 50 best places to live in 2018

See the top-ranked English regions mapped, or search the full list below:

Which area is the healthiest, wealthiest or sunniest?

Depending on what you’re looking for in a region, other areas may have more to offer you. Halifax identified the areas that topped their individual categories.

Unsurprisingly, London residents emerged as the best paid, with residents of Kensington & Chelsea taking home the highest weekly earnings of £1,566 per week – though residents of the City of London had the highest qualifications.

But central Londoners are also squeezed into the smallest houses. By contrast, the residents of Uttlesford, Chiltern, South Buckinghamshire and Rutland can spread out, with an average of 6.4 habitable rooms per home.

If you prefer solitude, the least densely populated areas were the Western Isles and the Highlands, both of which have just nine people per square kilometre – compared to 15,524 people per square kilometre in London’s Islington.

But overall, people are happiest in Craven, where adults gave their happiness a rating of 8.3 out of 10 – significantly above the UK average of 7.5.

How can you find the best area to live?

If you’re thinking of buying a home, location can be one of the most stressful things to decide upon. These tips can help you find an area that meets your needs:

Local authority planning: what’s in the works that will affect your new home – either positively or negatively?

what’s in the works that will affect your new home – either positively or negatively? School catchment areas: how well do local schools perform?

how well do local schools perform? Crime rates: how safe will you feel in your new home?

how safe will you feel in your new home? Local amenities: are there hospitals nearby? Are you close to the park, to pubs, to the gym or other places you go regularly?

are there hospitals nearby? Are you close to the park, to pubs, to the gym or other places you go regularly? Environment: how busy are the roads? Will your commute be easy, or a nightmare?

how busy are the roads? Will your commute be easy, or a nightmare? Flood risks: has the area ever flooded – or is there a possibility it could?

You should also consider whether your property will gain in value and whether the area is likely to be in demand in future. Past performance is no guarantee of future success – but looking at an area’s track record on growth can give you some idea of recent trends. It’s also worth considering any changes to the local area that may indicate its value is on the rise.

