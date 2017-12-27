Which? tests reveal new Best Buy mattresses for 2018

Looking to start the new year with a new mattress? You’re spoiled for choice. We’ve just tested nine new ones, pitching cheap mattresses against pricier options, and established brands against new companies such as Eve, and found two new Best Buys to choose from.

Online-only mattress brands, such as Eve and Casper, often make bold claims about their performance, but do they live up to them? In some cases they do – in fact, one of the bed-in-a-box mattresses we tested aced our tests and emerged as a Best Buy.

But high-street brands can certainly hold their own against online rivals, and our second new Best Buy comes from a high-street classic.

Most importantly, our tests show that you can get a great mattress without spending a fortune. The best mattress we tested costs less than £500, while some of the more expensive ones were let down by sagging and poor support.

The Eve Mattress – £599

It’s hard not to be tempted by the Eve Mattress. Eve is one of the best-known online-only mattress brands and describes its mattress as ‘the world’s most comfortable’. Plus, it offers a 100-night sleep trial, during which time you can return it for a full refund if you don’t like how it feels.

But a mattress can be comfortable without providing your spine with the level of support it needs. So before you order one, it’s worth reading our Eve mattress review to find out whether it will support you, bearing in mind your body shape and usual sleeping position.

Dreams Doze Deluxe Mattress – £189

At first glance, it’s easy to be slightly suspicious of this Dreams mattress. It’s one of the cheapest and most basic mattresses we’ve ever tested, costing less than £200 and comprising little more than a 12cm-thick block of foam.

But sometimes cheap and cheerful mattresses put more expensive rivals to shame when it comes to the crucial task of supporting your spine. And foam mattresses can be extremely stable – ideal if you’re a light sleeper and don’t want to be disturbed every time your partner rolls over.

Read our full review to see whether this Dreams mattress is a bargain bed in the making.

John Lewis Essentials Collection Pocket 1000 – £275

If you’re looking for a pocket-sprung mattress with natural fillings, you’ll struggle to find a cheaper option than this one from John Lewis. The fact that it comes from a reputable retailer makes it all the more tempting.

But we recommend reading our full review of this mattress before you buy. While natural fillings can be extremely comfortable to lie on when the mattress is new, we find that many mattresses with these fillings can begin to sag after a few years of use, potentially making them less comfortable.

Read our full review of the John Lewis Essentials Collection Pocket 1000.

The Casper Mattress – £550

The brand-new version of the Casper Mattress is still at the lab, undergoing our tough body-support and durability tests, but look out for the results in January.

Casper is one of the biggest bed-in-a-box brands, and when we tested the first version of this mattress last year, it impressed us enough to be a Best Buy. We’re looking forward to seeing how this one fares in our tough tests, but read our expert preview of the Casper Mattress if you can’t wait until the new year.

Prices correct as of 19 December 2017.