Computer processor giant Intel has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as it was revealed this week that a serious security flaw – nicknamed Meltdown – may affect every chip it has produced for Macs and PCs in the past decade.

Intel is believed to have been aware of the issue for some months, and it has been consulting with operating system manufacturers, including Microsoft and Apple, on developing a fix.

A further flaw, named Spectre, has been identified in chips made by Intel, ARM and AMD – predominantly used on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. AMD and ARM have stated that patches have already been delivered to address this.

There is no suggestion that the Meltdown threat has been exploited by hackers or other digital ne’er-do-wells. However, the vast scale of the problem means that countless devices may be affected. We explain what you need to know, and what you need to do.

What is the Intel security flaw?

The security flaw in Intel chips creates an unwitting backdoor for programs or web services to access portions of a computer that can contain secure data. This could include login details and stored passwords. Were the flaw to be exploited, it could give hackers access to vast reams of personal data.

Which chips are affected?

If you’re using an Intel-powered computer produced in the past 10 years, then it’s likely your device is at risk. All Intel chips, from low-powered Celeron and Atom ranges right up to the latest 8th-gen Intel i7 processors have the same fundamental design flaw. These chips come packed into millions of Windows PCs, Macs and Linux computers worldwide.