13 things to do if you find out you're pregnant in 2023

More women discover they are pregnant in January than in any other month of the year.

If you're expecting a new arrival in 2023, follow our tips to prepare for the coming months.

For ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy, get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly

1. Arrange your booking appointment

First off, inform a health professional of your pregnancy so you're 'in the system' – this can be done by self-referral on your local NHS Trust's website, referral by a GP, midwife or another healthcare professional, or even through a school nurse, community centre or refugee hostel.

The hospital or birth centre you've chosen will then get a community midwife to make contact to arrange your booking appointment, which will happen at around 8-12 weeks.

At this appointment you'll find out your due date and information about ultrasound scans and screenings in the coming months. You'll also be offered early pregnancy health and wellbeing information, such as stopping smoking, avoiding alcohol, taking supplements and healthy eating. Any supporting materials should be made available in different languages or formats, such as digital, printed, braille or Easy Read, so that all needs are met.

It's also a chance for you and the midwife to discuss if there are additional concerns or needs that might affect your pregnancy, such as mental health or cost of living worries.

Thinking about going private for your pregnancy and birth? Read more about NHS vs private maternity care to help you decide

2. Take folic acid and vitamin D

You should be taking 400 micrograms of folic acid each day of your pregnancy for the first trimester* and 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout.

Folic acid is to help prevent birth defects called 'neural tube defects', such as spina bifida, and vitamin D helps us to absorb calcium and phosphate, which are essential for healthy bones and muscles.

You may see specific pregnancy vitamin and mineral formulations for sale but these can cost as much as 99p per day compared to as little as 5p per day for these two basic essentials.

Research in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin journal says most pregnant women in developed countries like the UK don't actually need a pregnancy-specific multivitamin because our diets are generally good enough to give us most of the nutrients we need.

*ideally from when you are trying to conceive or, if not, from the day you find out you are pregnant.

Pregnancy vitamins: what are the myths and facts? Which? investigates whether you need to shell out for costly supplements

3. Get vaccinated

Although being vaccinated is your choice, there are some vaccines – Covid, flu and whooping cough – that you're advised to have, as these will help to protect the health of both you and your baby.

All three of these are 'inactivated', non-live vaccines and don't contain live versions of the virus but offer protection and are generally considered safe in pregnancy. Speak to your GP, midwife or health professional about getting vaccinated.

Covid

Having Covid during pregnancy is a risk to both mum and baby, increasing the chance of premature birth and incidence of admission to intensive care.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says that having two vaccine doses and a booster makes you 88% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid than those who are unvaccinated.

Covid vaccines are considered to be very safe and effective at any stage of pregnancy, and there's no evidence that you need to delay vaccination in pregnancy until after the first 12 weeks.

Flu

When you're pregnant you have a higher chance of developing complications from flu, such as bronchitis (a chest infection) and even pneumonia, especially later on in your pregnancy, and this can also cause problems for your unborn baby.

You can have the flu vaccine at any time during your pregnancy, although the best time is in the autumn before flu starts circulating in the wider population.

Whooping cough

This jab is to protect your baby – babies can get very unwell from whooping cough and most will be admitted to hospital with it, so getting vaccinated when you're pregnant means you'll pass on that protection to your baby for the first few weeks of their life until their own vaccination at 8 weeks old.

Have your jab from 16 weeks up to 32 weeks of your pregnancy to maximise the chances of your baby being protected from whooping cough from birth, although if you miss this window for any reason you can still have it up to the point you go into labour.

Can I whiten my teeth while pregnant? We reveal dental work you can and can't have now that you're expecting

4. Sign up for antenatal classes

Antenatal classes are a way to help you learn more about pregnancy, labour and birth, as well as getting to know other expectant parents in your area.

The NHS runs weekly classes, starting from when you're around 30-32 weeks pregnant. You can attend with your birth partner or on your own, and in some areas there are set classes available for if you're single, a teenager or if English isn't your first language. Your GP, midwife or health visitor can give you more information.

Private classes, including those run by the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) and Bump and Baby Club , are usually more comprehensive and held in smaller groups. Although they usually start when you're around 25 weeks pregnant, book as early as you can in your pregnancy so you can guarantee a space, as they can fill up quickly.

Read more about NHS vs NCT and other private antenatal classes to help you make up your mind about what best suits your needs

5. Think about where you want to give birth

There are several places you can choose to give birth: a hospital labour ward (also known as an obstetric unit), a birth centre (also called a midwife-led unit) or at home.

Your decision will affect a number of things, from the facilities available to you – such as birth pools and certain types of pain relief – to how likely it is you'll know the midwife during your pregnancy and birth, so it's worth thinking about it at an early stage.

Once you've decided, the location isn't set in stone and you can let your medical team know you've changed your mind at any point. It may also be that your birth options or your choices are impacted by other things as your pregnancy progresses — for example, if you need a different type of birth than initially thought, or if you move house to an area where different facilities are available.

See our hospital bag checklist for all the labour essentials

6. Manage your pregnancy symptoms

Your growing baby may have made its presence known through a range of symptoms since the beginning of your pregnancy.

Morning sickness (which usually starts at around 4-6 weeks of pregnancy), breast tenderness and tiredness are all common, especially during early pregnancy, and generally subside by your second trimester.

Changes in the levels of various hormones may make you feel hotter than usual too, especially as the weather gets warmer, so a fan can be a good way to circulate the air to increase your comfort levels.

Although every pregnancy is different, and therefore what relieves symptoms such as morning sickness varies from person to person (and even pregnancy to pregnancy), there are some things you could try yourself.

What helps morning sickness?

Eat plain foods. High-carbohydrate foods that are also low in fat, such as plain bread, rice, pasta or crackers, may help you to feel less queasy.

High-carbohydrate foods that are also low in fat, such as plain bread, rice, pasta or crackers, may help you to feel less queasy. Eat before you get out of bed then regularly throughout the day. If your morning sickness happens early in the day (despite its name it can happen whatever the time of day), try eating dry toast or a plain biscuit before you get up. Eating little and often may help, too.

If your morning sickness happens early in the day (despite its name it can happen whatever the time of day), try eating dry toast or a plain biscuit before you get up. Eating little and often may help, too. Avoid foods or smells that make you feel sick. A heightened sense of smell is common during pregnancy and in some cases can trigger morning sickness. Whether it's food smells or the aroma of your usual deodorant, try to make changes that will enable you to avoid these triggers.

A heightened sense of smell is common during pregnancy and in some cases can trigger morning sickness. Whether it's food smells or the aroma of your usual deodorant, try to make changes that will enable you to avoid these triggers. Get plenty of rest. Tiredness or even extreme fatigue are early signs of pregnancy, and these can make your nausea symptoms even worse. Although it may be tough to rest, especially if you're working or have other children to look after, it's worth trying to fit these rest breaks in.

Tiredness or even extreme fatigue are early signs of pregnancy, and these can make your nausea symptoms even worse. Although it may be tough to rest, especially if you're working or have other children to look after, it's worth trying to fit these rest breaks in. Drink plenty of fluids. Sipping fluids such as water, little and often, may help to prevent morning sickness. Try to keep drinks containing caffeine or sugars to a minimum.

Sipping fluids such as water, little and often, may help to prevent morning sickness. Try to keep drinks containing caffeine or sugars to a minimum. Have food or drink containing ginger. There's some evidence that ginger – for example, infused in hot water to make tea – may help to reduce nausea and vomiting. If you're planning to take ginger supplements, speak to your pharmacist first.

There's some evidence that ginger – for example, infused in hot water to make tea – may help to reduce nausea and vomiting. If you're planning to take ginger supplements, speak to your pharmacist first. Try acupressure. There is some evidence that pressure applied to the wrist, using a special band or bracelet, may help to relieve morning sickness symptoms.

NHS and private ultrasound scans during pregnancy – our guide to routine scans on the NHS plus additional options you can pay for privately

7. Eat a healthy pregnancy diet

Eating a balanced diet is vital for both you and your baby and, despite the old wives' tale, you don't have to eat for two (or more, if you're expecting a multiple birth).

All you need for most of your pregnancy is 2,000 calories a day, the exception being the final three months of your pregnancy (the third trimester) when you should have an extra 200 calories a day.

Starting each day with a healthy breakfast should help to reduce the temptation to snack on sugary, fatty foods. Have plenty of fruit and vegetables, wholegrain carbs such as brown bread, dairy and protein foods such as fish and poultry.

Make sure you know which foods you can't eat when pregnant – including unpasteurised milk and cream, eggs not marked with the British Lion mark, and some fish. The NHS has a clear guide to foods you should avoid or limit during pregnancy .

8. Keep exercising

The more active and fit you are in pregnancy, the better you'll cope with labour and getting back into shape, post-birth.

Experts say you should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity spread throughout the week, each activity lasting at least 10 minutes. It should be a mixture of aerobic, and strength and stability, such as pregnancy yoga (which you can do in a class or even at home), jogging or running, or swimming. Pelvic floor exercises are important, too, because they'll help with both labour and birth.

However, there are also some forms of exercise you should steer clear of.

Exercises and activities to avoid in pregnancy

Contact sports These include football, rugby, hockey, squash or martial arts such as judo or kickboxing. This is because there's a risk of your bump being hit.

These include football, rugby, hockey, squash or martial arts such as judo or kickboxing. This is because there's a risk of your bump being hit. Risk of falling activities Baby charity Tommy's says that exercise or activity where there's a risk of falling, such as skiing, horse riding or climbing, can be risky because your centre of gravity will be altered as your bump grows, making it harder to keep your balance.

Baby charity Tommy's says that exercise or activity where there's a risk of falling, such as skiing, horse riding or climbing, can be risky because your centre of gravity will be altered as your bump grows, making it harder to keep your balance. High-altitude activities The NHS says you shouldn't exercise at altitudes of more than 2,500 metres above sea level because you and your baby are at risk of altitude sickness.

The NHS says you shouldn't exercise at altitudes of more than 2,500 metres above sea level because you and your baby are at risk of altitude sickness. Hot-environment activities Certain types of yoga are great for pregnancy but hot yoga – which takes place in a room heated to as much as 42°C – might cause overheating. Take care if exercising during hot weather, too, and remember to keep well hydrated.

Certain types of yoga are great for pregnancy but hot yoga – which takes place in a room heated to as much as 42°C – might cause overheating. Take care if exercising during hot weather, too, and remember to keep well hydrated. Scuba diving This isn't safe during pregnancy because nitrogen gas bubbles can travel across the placenta, and your baby doesn't have any protection against decompression sickness and gas embolism (gas bubbles in the bloodstream).

This isn't safe during pregnancy because nitrogen gas bubbles can travel across the placenta, and your baby doesn't have any protection against decompression sickness and gas embolism (gas bubbles in the bloodstream). Exercises that aren't designed for pregnancy For example, you should avoid certain exercises or positions, such as those that require you to lie on your back, after 16 weeks because the weight of your baby on key blood vessels could reduce blood flow to your heart – and therefore your baby. Weighted sit-up exercises should be avoided after 12 weeks.

For example, you should avoid certain exercises or positions, such as those that require you to lie on your back, after 16 weeks because the weight of your baby on key blood vessels could reduce blood flow to your heart – and therefore your baby. Weighted sit-up exercises should be avoided after 12 weeks. Lifting heavy weights Although light weights can be safe to use in pregnancy, there are other weights that aren't. Crossfit-type training (using heavy weights in a timed circuit), general circuit classes using fast movements and barbells, exercises using heavy barbells behind your neck after 12 weeks (it's best to use dumbbells instead) and deadlifts using a large barbell should be avoided.

Fancy doing yoga at home? Read through our simple guide on how to set up a home yoga studio

9. Know your pregnancy benefits

There are various benefits and financial help you're entitled to now that you're pregnant, regardless of whether or not you're employed.

Free prescriptions and dental care This is while you're pregnant and for 12 months after your baby's due date. Ask your GP or midwife for the government's Maternity Exemption form (FW8).

This is while you're pregnant and for 12 months after your baby's due date. Ask your GP or midwife for the government's Maternity Exemption form (FW8). Healthy Start scheme Women receiving certain benefits and all pregnant women under 18 will also receive free milk, infant formula, vitamins and fruit and vegetables under the Healthy Start scheme.

Women receiving certain benefits and all pregnant women under 18 will also receive free milk, infant formula, vitamins and fruit and vegetables under the Healthy Start scheme. Paid time off for antenatal care No matter how long you've been in your job, you're entitled to paid time off to go to your antenatal appointments, including midwife and medical appointments plus doctor-recommended appointments such as parenting or relaxation classes. Your baby's father or your partner are entitled to take unpaid time off to go with you for two of the appointments, capped at six hours and 30 minutes for each appointment.

No matter how long you've been in your job, you're entitled to paid time off to go to your antenatal appointments, including midwife and medical appointments plus doctor-recommended appointments such as parenting or relaxation classes. Your baby's father or your partner are entitled to take unpaid time off to go with you for two of the appointments, capped at six hours and 30 minutes for each appointment. Sure Start Maternity Grant You may be entitled to a one-off £500 Sure Start Maternity Grant payment from the Social Fund to help with the cost of your baby (in Scotland it's the Best Start Grant). You'll get the grant if your baby is the only child under 16 in your family and you or your partner are on one of a number of benefits including Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

You may be entitled to a one-off £500 payment from the Social Fund to help with the cost of your baby (in Scotland it's the Best Start Grant). You'll get the grant if your baby is the only child under 16 in your family and you or your partner are on one of a number of benefits including Universal Credit and Pension Credit. Statutory Maternity Leave and Pay Employed pregnant women who have average earnings of at least £123 per week and have been working for their employer for at least 26 weeks are entitled to a year's maternity leave plus maternity pay from their employer. You get Statutory Maternity Pay for 39 weeks of your 52-week maternity leave. If you can't claim this, you could be entitled to Maternity Allowance.

Find out more about maternity and paternity leave, tax credits and child benefits.

10. Book pregnancy travel

If you're jetting off for work or even a babymoon, check with the airline and your travel insurer for their policy on pregnant women flying.

After 28 weeks, you may need a letter from your doctor or midwife confirming when you're due and that you aren't at risk of complications.

The chances of going into labour are naturally higher from 37 weeks (32 weeks if you're having twins or multiples) so flying isn't recommended from this point onwards.

Ferry companies may also refuse to carry heavily pregnant women (often beyond 32 weeks), so check with the company before you book.

For more information, read our guide to flying during pregnancy

11. Research what to buy for your baby

Having a baby will propel you into a whole new world of products to buy – from car seats and pushchairs through to nappies, cot mattresses and baby monitors.

You might not want to purchase them until you're further along in your pregnancy – or even after the birth – but it's worth familiarising yourself with what's out there.

Read our guides on how to buy the best car seat or try reading some pushchair reviews to work out what type of product or brand is best for you.

Best and worst baby products according to parents – find out the most popular baby essentials plus the products you don't really need

12. Childproof your home

According to RoSPA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), children aged 0-4 are at most risk from accidents in the home.

Before your baby arrives, think about whether your home is baby-ready from a safety point of view.

For example, do you have a pond that needs covering or even filling in? Or is it time to think about buying a lockable first aid cabinet that can be put up high, away from curious little fingers?

Although it may strike you as something you can delay until a later date – for example, when your little one starts crawling – chances are you'll have more time to do it now than when they're on the move, so childproofing your home sooner rather than later could be a shrewd move.

Which? child safety news – From product recalls to unsafe child car seats, here's advice to help keep you and your little one safe

13. Plan your finances

In the calm before the storm when the baby arrives, it may be wise to review your finances and think about how your new addition might impact things.

Whether it's budgeting, opening child savings accounts or Isas, working out how much childcare will cost or how to check your entitlement to tax credits and benefits – with another person (or people) coming into your life, there's plenty to think about.

But don't worry – follow our how to budget for having a baby guide and it needn't be as daunting as it sounds.

Tax-free childcare and other ways to save