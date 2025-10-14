4 things to watch out for when buying a funeral plan

We weigh up the pros and cons of paying in advance for a funeral
Holly Lanyon

Two thirds of bereaved adults report feeling stressed about funeral costs, according to research from insurer MetLife.

One way to ease the burden on your family and friends is to pay for your funeral in advance by taking out a plan. But it’s important to understand how these plans work, as they don’t cover everything.

Here, Which? explains how funeral plans work and lists four things to watch out for before buying one

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

Why plan ahead for your funeral? 

In MetLife’s survey, 30% of those who felt stressed said it was because they were unsure whether they could afford the funeral, while 25% said they didn’t know whether a plan was in place outlining their loved one’s wishes.

The average cost of a simple attended funeral hit £4,285 in 2024, according to financial services provider SunLife, while direct cremation cost £1,597 on average.

When you take out a funeral plan, you choose the type of funeral you want and pay for it in advance, so your family can be confident they’re carrying out your wishes.

You can nominate a loved one for the plan provider to contact and, when you die, it will work with your family and the chosen funeral director to organise the arrangements.

How your money is protected

The provider will either put your money in a trust or invest it in an insurance plan that pays out when you die. 

Funeral plans are protected against inflation, meaning there won’t be any extra for your family to pay if the cost of your chosen funeral rises (SunLife forecasts that the average cost of a simple attended funeral will reach £5,000 in the next three years).

The funeral plan sector has been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) since July 2022, so your money (up to £85,000) is protected if the firm goes out of business. 

What does a funeral plan cover?

Most providers offer tiered plans, with what’s included depending on how much you choose to spend.

You might assume that funeral plans cover cremation or burial costs as standard, but that’s not always the case. Some guarantee these fees, while others only include a contribution towards them – meaning your family may need to pay the difference.

A Which? survey conducted in July 2024 of 266 members who either had a funeral plan or were considering one found that around a third were unaware that a prepaid plan might not cover all costs, while one in eight said they were unsure.

Direct cremation plans usually cover an unattended cremation, transport for the deceased and a basic coffin.

Attended funeral plans typically include the funeral director’s services, transport, coffin, hearse, service and a contribution towards cremation or burial fees.

The most expensive plans may also guarantee these costs and include extras such as limousines or additional viewings.

It’s essential to check exactly what’s included, as many plans don’t cover significant costs such as flowers, catering or burial plots. 

How much funeral plans cost

The cost of a funeral plan varies depending on the provider and what’s included. Most offer several options, from basic direct cremation plans to more comprehensive attended funerals.

The table gives an idea of what you can expect to pay with five large national providers. 

We’ve compared the cost of a direct cremation plan, the cheapest standard funeral plan and the most expensive funeral plan - although optional extras may cost more.

ProviderDirect cremation planStandard funeral planPremium funeral plan
Avalon£1,675£3,895£4,495
Co-op£1,650£2,845£3,910
Dignity (a)£1,799£3,725£4,947
Golden Charter£1,885£3,130£4,335
Golden Leaves£1,700£3,725£4,135

Correct as of October 2025. Costs are illustrative and not a like-for-like comparison. Check providers' websites for full details of each plan. (a) Prices start from figure shown.

There’s no industry standard for what each type of plan includes, so it can be tricky to make direct comparisons. You’ll need to look carefully at what each provider offers to understand what you’re paying for.

Funeral prices also vary by region, and you may find that your local funeral director offers cheaper plans than national providers.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time.

Join Which? Money

4 things to check before you buy

Before you commit to a plan, make sure you understand the potential pitfalls:

1. High interest rates

If you need to spread the cost, most providers will allow you to pay over 12 months interest-free, and you may even be able to find longer 0% interest deals: a market study by consultancy firm Funeral Solution Expert found some lasting up to five years.

But be careful of options that allow you to pay over a longer period, as most will charge interest: Funeral Solution Expert found interest rates on instalment plans ranging from 4.85% to 18.06%.

2. Contribution vs guaranteed plans

It’s important to understand the difference between ‘guaranteed’ and ‘contribution’ plans.

A guaranteed plan will cover the costs associated with cremation or burial, whereas contribution plans only pay a fixed amount towards these costs, meaning your loved ones may need to make up the difference. 

Check the terms of your plan carefully, to make sure you understand what is and isn’t covered. 

Even guaranteed plans don’t cover the cost of a burial plot or a headstone, so you’ll need to make arrangements for these.

3. The collection radius

Some providers will collect the deceased from anywhere in the UK, while others may specify an area (for example, within 50 miles of the funeral director’s premises). 

If you buy a plan with a limited collection radius, there may be additional charges if you die away from home.

It’s especially important if you plan to move home in the future. If your chosen funeral director doesn’t operate in your new area, it could cost you extra to switch or you may have to cancel your plan.

4. Cancellation fees

It’s important to understand your options if you change your mind. Under FCA regulations, all funeral plan providers must provide a full refund if you cancel your plan within 30 days. 

After the cooling-off period, companies are allowed to charge a reasonable admin fee for cancellation, but not all do. For example, Avalon charges a £395 cancellation fee for fully paid plans, while Dignity will allow you to cancel free of charge at any time.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.