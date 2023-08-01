5 foods that could ruin your microwave

If you want to keep your microwave pristine and avoid potential sparks and flames, check our list of foods you shouldn't microwave.

Which? video reporter Harry Kind dons eye goggles and overalls for this microwave foods investigation.

Follow his tips to help prolong the life of your microwave and save yourself the boring job of wiping it down after using it.

1. Kale

Blasting your kale or spinach in the microwave might seem like a speedy shortcut to a nutritious dinner, but could be potentially dangerous.

Leafy greens need a bit of moisture to cook, so popping dry vegetables in the microwave could lead to them sparking and possibly starting a fire.

At best, you could end up with a slightly singed dinner, but at worst, you risk permanently damaging your microwave.

What to do instead

The most common way to cook leafy veg is steaming or boiling. If you like your greens with a little more crunch, they can also be stir-fried or sautéed.

If you absolutely have to use your microwave, rinse your veg under running water before placing them in a microwave-safe container covered with cling film or a well-fitting lid, so they get gently steam cooked.

2. Tomato-based sauces

Microwaving chopped tomatoes, passata or pasta sauce is likely to be more trouble than it's worth.

Tomato-based sauces are usually too thick to allow heat and steam to escape. Bubbles build up that can pop explosively, making a mess of the inside of your microwave.

The trapped steam could also cause air pockets to develop in your sauce that don't burst until you remove it from the microwave, risking spattered clothes or even scalding.

What to do instead

Tomato-based pasta sauce will taste best if you reheat it in a saucepan on medium heat, adding a splash of water if the sauce has thickened while in the fridge.

If you do reheat it in the microwave, add a little water to thin it and don't overdo the cooking time. Try using short bursts of half power instead. A simple vented food cover will help to prevent splatters.

3. Chilli peppers

Microwaving a chilli pepper won't cause any unexpected explosions, but it certainly won't be a pleasant experience.

If you choose to heat up an extra-hot one in your microwave, it could release large amounts of capsaicin, the chemical that makes chilli peppers spicy.

When you open the microwave door, the fumes will be released into the air, which could potentially lead to an unpleasant blast of pure spicy heat and streaming eyes.

What to do instead

Pretty much anything else. Most types of pepper can be roasted, grilled, pan-fried or enjoyed raw, depending on the dish you're making.

Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly after handling chilli peppers to avoid capsaicin irritating your skin, mouth or eyes.

4. Raw eggs in their shells

Popping a raw egg in the microwave to cook is definitely not a good idea.

Stem trapped inside the shell has nowhere to go and can cause the egg to explode, leaving cooked eggy bits all over your microwave.

What to do instead

It's always best to boil eggs in their shells the old-fashioned way, in a saucepan on the hob.

Your egg will be less likely to crack if it's at room temperature before you start.

Cook for four to five minutes for eggs runny enough for dipping, six to seven minutes for softly boiled eggs or 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs.

5. Unshelled hard-boiled eggs

Even unshelled hard-boiled eggs are likely to explode if heated in a microwave.

The high temperatures can create an extreme build-up of steam inside a hard-boiled egg, to the point where it can explode - even if you've removed the shell.

Sometimes they'll explode during cooking, creating a horrendous sticky (and smelly) mess on every interior surface of your microwave, but they could also burst after you've removed them, scalding your hands or mouth.

What to do instead

Eat them cold - that's how hard-boiled eggs are usually served.

