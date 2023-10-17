5 quick tips to clean your patio and decking

When used correctly, pressure washers can save you plenty of time and help you get rid of stubborn built-up grime and dirt from various surfaces.

If you're not sure how to start, we're here to help. Below you'll find our tips to make cleaning your decking or patio easier than ever.

1. Clear and sweep the patio/decking

Firstly, ensure your patio is clear of furniture or any large items.

Once your patio is clear, you'll want to take a brush and give the entire surface a sweep. Remove leaves or any bigger bits of debris that could potentially fly around once you start using the pressure washer.

2. Make sure your hose is firmly attached and water is running freely

Even if your hose is already attached to the tap, double check it's attached firmly enough.

Once you're sure, turn on the hose and release the lance trigger until water runs freely for around 20 seconds. This will get rid of any air before you switch on the power. Be aware the initial spray can be very strong, so point the nozzle at the ground first.

3. Test the pressure and apply detergent if needed

You don't have to use detergent, but if you do, make sure you wet the patio first by using a light setting. This way you can also test the pressure washer before you start using it and adjust the setting if you feel like you need more pressure to get rid of the dirt. Be careful of blasting wooden decking with high pressure or you can ruin the surface. Also be careful not to blast the mortar or sand between paving or you'll have to replace it.

4. Work from the edge or corner of the patio

Once you're happy with the water pressure and the setting that will help you get rid of unwanted grime, start by working your way from the edge or corner of the patio in sweeping motions.

If necessary, play around with the setting or use the most powerful setting or the rotary lance to remove tough ground-in dirt. Be aware that direct water pressure can roughen or damage the patio slabs, so only do so if you're sure your patio can take the pressure.

5.) Rinse off using a lower pressure

Once the dirt, grime or stains have been removed, don't forgot to rinse of any leftover detergent and wash of any last bits you may have missed

Do you need soap/solution to pressure wash patio?

You don't necessary need soap or detergent to pressure wash you patio, however detergent can help dissolve dirt, making the patio easier to clean and ensure a better finish. Depending on the type of detergent you're using, it might also help to reduce the build-up of dirt or protect your patio from external elements.

However, if you have a good-quality pressure washer, you should be able to get rid or dirt and achieve a great results even without using any product.

When should I pressure wash my patio?

The ideal time to clean you patio is when you notice extensive dirt build-up. If your surfaces are slippery due to moss or other grime that slowly collects over time, it might be time to take out your pressure washer.

Winter is generally not a great time to clean your patio with water due to low temperatures, but you should be fine to do so between the months of March and November.

Are patio-cleaning attachments are worth using?

Generally speaking, pressure washer attachments such as patio cleaners can make your life easier when cleaning your patio.

Patio cleaners are circular plastic hoods with a brush around the bottom edge. They stop you having to stoop and ensure dirty water doesn't spray everywhere. They also help you clean surfaces more efficiently.

Other attachments such as brushes, angled laces and pistols can also be useful when cleaning harder-to-reach spots or your car, so consider what type of surfaces you'll be cleaning regularly before making your purchase.

