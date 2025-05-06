Every year Which? Gardening magazine runs over 60 trials, from plants to gardening techniques to tools, plus lawn mowers, grass trimmers, pressure washers and more. I'm also a keen gardener at home and have worked in horticulture for my whole career.

These are the things I wouldn't do in my own garden, based on what we've learned from our trials.

Follow this advice for great results in your own garden.

5 things I'd never do as a gardening expert this spring

1. Not feed my seedlings

I would never grow seedlings without using liquid feed. The move to peat-free compost has meant that seedlings sometimes fail to thrive and our research shows that liquid feeding is key to getting them going. Use a general-purpose one as soon as the first true leaves appear and they'll grow green and strong.

2. Only use seed compost once

I would never use seed compost just once. You can reuse it several times throughout the season to keep costs down. And I’d always recommend using a Best Buy seed compost - even big-name brands are Don't Buys this year as the plants struggled to grow in them.

3. Sow most veg outdoors

I would never sow veg outdoors, apart from carrots and parsnips. You'll get more reliable results by sowing in a module tray indoors and then planting out later. So, if you sow most veg outside you'll be wasting money.

4. Cut my grass too short

I would never cut my grass too short. Longer grass stays greener and lets flowering plants like daisies bloom, which helps pollinators. I’d just recommend putting your mower on the highest setting.

5. Plant tender plants too early

I would never plant tender plants outside before the last frost. Too often bedding plants and tender veg, such as courgettes, are sold when it's too cold at night and they could be killed by frost. Keep them in the greenhouse or wait until mid-May before buying.

