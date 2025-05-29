5 ways gardening can improve your health

In our increasingly screen-focussed, indoor lives, gardening offers the chance to reconnect with nature.

It has proven benefits to our physical, mental and social health and doesn't need to cost a penny!

Discover our tips for ways you can benefit from gardening, even if you don't own a garden.

1. Feel calmer and less anxious

Caring for plants and the physical activity involved reduces stress and can give us motivation. Whether it's the joy of seeing a seed that you've sown, germinate or tending it from seedling to a plant covered in flowers or fruits, gardening is an absorbing and enjoyable way to spend your time.

Some plants also offer extra benefits, such as the relaxing properties of the scent of lavender or the soft, furry leaves of lamb's ears (stachys) which are a pleasure to touch.

2. Move your body

Gardening is a good way of staying physically strong and flexible. From more demanding jobs, such as digging, that get your heart going to more relaxing ones, such as weeding, that require dexterity and flexibility, gardening keeps us active in many ways. Your hard work will also be rewarded with a beautiful garden and delicious crops. And there's plenty to do year round, so you'll keep fit whatever the season.

3. Join your community

Whether you want to take part in caring for a local community garden or you'd like to chat with fellow gardening enthusiasts online, gardening is a wonderful hobby to share with others and help you get to know other people you might never met otherwise. Look for local groups near you, or even get together with others to set one up. An allotment is not only a way to grow great-tasting produce but also to share advice with fellow plot holders and many sites offer benefits such as gardening talks and a discounted gardening shop.

4. Learn new skills

Whether you've just started gardening or have gardened for 40 years or more, there are always new things to learn in gardening. It keeps your mind active and encourages you to learn from others and experiment with new things. There are a huge amount resources available, including our own Which? Gardening magazine, which continually trials new ways of gardening, alongside different flower and veg varieties, tools and everyday items, such as compost.

5. Don't let disability get in your way

Whatever type of disability you may have, gardening can be adapted for you to take part. Many physical and occupational therapists recommend it to their clients. The charity Thrive have been promoting gardening for health for 40 years and can offer advice and practical support to get your started or to adapt your garden to your changing needs.

