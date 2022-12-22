5 ways to save money when washing your clothes

We all have our particular habits when it comes to doing laundry, but there are some which can end up costing more money in the long run.

From how often you wash to the amount of detergent you use, we can help you to wash efficiently and effectively without compromising on cleanliness.

Find out how you can potentially upgrade your laundry routine so you don't spend more than you need to when cleaning your clothes.

1. Spot clean or full wash?

Before chucking an item in the wash, check whether it's actually dirty or if it could just do with a spot clean because you spilled some mustard from your sandwich on it.

Over-washing clothes can lead to a shorter life, so to keep them looking good for longer it's worth getting multiple uses where possible. It also means you're not wasting energy, water and detergent unnecessarily.

Our how to wash clothes guide explains how many wears we recommend before putting clothes in the wash. If it is just a small stain on a jumper, use a stain remover or some washing-up liquid to erase the mark so you don't need to wash the whole thing.

If your clothes are dirty and you’re putting on a full wash, make sure everything is easy for the detergent to reach. Loosen your laundry before putting it in, because if your clothes are tangled together into a ball they won't wash as well and will take longer to dry. This will drive up the cost of drying in the case of washer-dryers.

When dealing with particularly large items like duvet covers, look for any stray clothes trapped inside for the most effective wash possible.

2. Use a sensible amount of detergent

It’s one of the misconceptions of laundry that increasing the amount of detergent you use will mean your clothes become even cleaner.

Quite the opposite can be true as too much can leave your clothes stained and covered in a sticky or slimy film because it wasn't rinsed away properly. It will also cost you more as you get through your detergent more quickly.

The amount you need can vary depending on the size of your machine, so check your washing machine or washer-dryer's instruction manual or the manufacturer website, and also be sure to read the instruction label on your detergent.

Don't go overboard with the amount you use and if you find it difficult to judge the correct dosage, then pods or capsules instead of washing powder or laundry liquid can be useful to avoid using too much.

3. Make sure it’s a full load

You should avoid overloading your machine because this will mean clothes have a limited amount of space to move around and little room for the detergent to disperse.

But there isn’t much of a case for not using it to its full potential either. Putting on a full washing load is the most energy efficient, and therefore cost effective way of using your machine. Having a lower number of fuller washes instead of daily smaller washes will ensure you're not paying more to do your laundry.

You can take this further by looking at what you're regularly putting in the wash and potentially buying more of the kinds of clothes you need. If you only have one item you wear very regularly, you may actually save money in the long term by buying multiples which means you won't need to put on washes as frequently.

In terms of drying, you can save money by separating different types of fabrics. A load of cottons will dry far faster than heavy denim, and when drying together different fabrics can confuse the drying sensors, resulting in a longer overall cycle time.

4. Avoid using peak hours

This is one of those tips that goes further than just laundry use, and can be applied to all electrical appliances in the home.

Electricity costs more between 5pm and 8pm when people come home from work and switch on their appliances, so avoiding these times may be a great way of saving money.

This has become quite topical following National Grid’s announcement of the Demand Flexibility Service, an Ofgem-approved scheme aimed at saving energy bills while reducing demand on the grid throughout the winter.

Taking place across a series of test days from November 2022 to March 2023, National Grid will be offering a selection of discounts for customers following 24 hours’ notice of a test day. You will be paid £3 per kWh for avoiding activities that use up energy during peak times.

Although we'd recommend avoiding peak hours, don’t leave your large appliances running when you’re sleeping – washing machines, washer-dryers and tumble dryers can be fire hazards if left unattended.

5. Can you fix any issues or do you need a pro?

It’s not just the running costs that can make your bills stack up, but repair costs as well. While some issues will need a professional fix, in the first instance it's worth checking whether it's something that you can sort.

We've rounded up common washing machine problems and how to fix them, including what to do if you've got a smelly or noisy washing machine, the door won't work or there's an issue with the detergent drawer. If it's excessively deafening, find out how to fix a loud washing machine.

Similarly if your tumble dryer is playing up, our tumble dryer tips and maintenance has information to help you diagnose the issue.

But needless to say, if it's specialised or potentially dangerous repairs then you need a professional.