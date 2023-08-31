'73' number plate launch: how to get the best deal on a new car

Cars with the new ‘73’ number plate are available to buy from 1 September, 2023 – and this month typically has the second highest number of car registrations.

New plates launch twice a year – in March and September – and these are by far the biggest months for new car sales according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The trend looks set to be repeated this year, with 287,825 cars registered in March 2023 – more than a quarter of all cars registered so far this year.

Read on to find out how the number plate system works, whether now is a good time to buy a new car and how to get the best deal whether you’re buying or selling.

Best cars for 2023: discover the new and used cars that aced our in-depth lab tests

How does the UK number plate system work?

The current UK number plate system has been in place since September 2001, with the ‘51’ plate the first to adhere to the new numbering system.

Every year, new number plates are introduced on 1 March and 1 September. The current ‘73’ plate superseded the ‘23’ plate and will be replaced by the ‘24’ plate in March 2024.

The '73' forms part of the full number plate and comes after the first two characters, which signify the area of the UK in which the car was first registered. The final three characters are randomly assigned letters that have no specific meaning.

Looking for a bargain? Check out our pick of the best cheap cars for 2023

What’s the law on displaying number plates?

There are strict laws on UK number plates. All plates must:

be made from a reflective material

have a plain background

carry an identification of the business that produced the plate

display a British Standard identification code.

In addition, plates must show black characters on a white background for the front, and on a yellow background for the back.

Cars with zero tailpipe emissions (see our electric car reviews for some of the best), can also display a green bar on their plate, though this isn't a legal requirement.

Is now a good time to buy a car?

With dealers typically selling more cars in September than most other months of the year, many will be looking to sell their stock quickly to make way for further deliveries and meet big sales targets. And although the increased demand means you'll be in competition with lots of other buyers – particularly for popular cars – you should still seek a discount on your chosen car's list price.

If you're looking for the biggest discounts, it’s worth noting that car registrations are typically at their lowest levels in February and August (the months immediately before the new number plates are introduced) and dealers will still have to hit their sales targets. You may therefore get a larger discount if you buy a car in these months, especially as dealers will be looking to shift cars with the previous date mark on their plates.

Before buying, we recommend you check out the prices we display in our car reviews. These aren’t simply taken from the manufacturer’s list price – instead, we take into account typical discounts offered by dealers, so you can use the price we provide as a more realistic guide of what you should be paying.

You can also consider searching for models that have recently been removed from sale, such as the Ford Fiesta, Honda CR-V and Volvo V90. Dealers will be looking to shift these to make way for new ‘73’ plates, so you may find some that are heavily discounted.

How to get the best deal on a ‘73’ plate car

If you’ve decided you want to buy a new '73' plate car and know which model you're after, your next step is to decide where to buy it. Our guide on where to buy a car explains the pros and cons of traditional dealerships compared to newer alternatives such as online car buying services.

Most will offer different ways to finance your car – if the options leave your head in a spin, check out our expert guide on the different car finance options. Finally, you'll want to make sure you get the highest possible price for your existing car – our guide on how to sell a car has everything you need to know.

Five new cars to consider

Decided you need a new set of wheels, but unsure what model to go for? Here are five new cars we've recently lab tested – all score well, but each has their own unique pros and cons, so be sure to click through to the full reviews to get our definitive verdict.

Mazda CX-60 (£43,435)

Currently the largest SUV in the Mazda range, the CX-60 is now available with plug-in hybrid or diesel engines. The large 3.3-litre diesel claims to be smoother than rival diesel SUVs with smaller engines. Is the diesel model the one to choose?

Read our Mazda CX-60 review

BYD Atto 3 (£37,695)

The Atto 3 is the first car to be sold in the UK by this Chinese brand. It's an electric SUV that comes with plenty of equipment as standard, but how does it compare against more established rivals?

Read our BYD Atto 3 review

Mazda 2 Hybrid (£23,730)

Based on the Toyota Yaris, the 2 Hybrid is sold alongside the petrol-only Mazda 2. Mazda claims the hybrid version is a frugal choice – we put it through our lab tests to find out.

Read our Mazda 2 Hybrid review

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (£47,040)

The streamlined Ioniq 6 has impressive efficiency claims and comes with plenty of safety kit as standard, but how did it perform in our in-depth lab tests?

Read our Hyundai 6 review

Volkswagen ID. Buzz (£58,915)

The largest electric model in the Volkswagen range, the ID. Buzz MPV aims to offer style and practicality. But does the fact it's based on a van affect its interior quality, and how does its electric range fare?

Read our Volkswagen ID.Buzz review

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Which? are an Introducer Appointer Representative of Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer.