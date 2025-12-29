9 money moves Which? experts say matter most in 2026

Compare car insurance deals
As 2025 draws to a close, it’s a good moment to check the basics that quietly protect your finances.
Insurance that no longer covers your needs, forgotten pensions and missing paperwork rarely cause trouble overnight, but they can cost you thousands if something goes wrong.
We asked our Which? money experts what’s genuinely worth reviewing in 2026 and what can wait. Here are the checks that matter most for your money this year.
Spend a little time checking whether your policy still offers value and whether your cover reflects your circumstances. Changes such as a new car, home improvements or different driving habits can all affect the price you should be paying.
A few quick checks can help keep costs down:
Even if you don’t switch, comparing prices can help you challenge a higher renewal quote.
The start of a new year is an ideal moment to ask the question: 'If something unexpected happened, would the people who rely on you be financially protected?'.
Life insurance typically involves paying a monthly premium in return for a payout if you die, designed to help support your family or cover costs such as a mortgage or childcare.
If you already have a policy, it’s worth checking that the payout amount, medical conditions, length of cover and beneficiaries still reflect your circumstances today.
Some people also consider private medical insurance to get treatment quicker or to access specific treatments. Our guide to the best private health insurance can help you decide whether it’s worth it for you.
It’s not the most exciting task, but having a will in place can spare your family a lot of stress. Without one, your estate is dealt with under intestacy rules, so you don't get to decide who inherits what.
A simple will check should cover:
Single-trip policies can work well for a one-off holiday but - if you’re planning several breaks - annual cover often works out better value overall.
It also means you're protected year-round without needing to arrange insurance each time you book, as long as your destinations and trip lengths fit the policy terms.
If you choose annual cover, make sure any medical conditions and planned activities are declared and kept up to date. Changes during the year can affect your cover, and failing to tell your insurer could invalidate a claim.
It’s easy to lose track of pensions, especially if you've changed jobs a few times. Many people end up with several small pots and no clear idea of what they will add up to.
Spending a few hours checking where your pensions are held, whether your beneficiary details are up to date, what charges you're paying and whether you're still contributing to the right one can make a real difference.
Even small fees can eat into long-term growth, and old workplace schemes may no longer suit your plans.
If you're saving regularly, it’s worth checking whether your money is earning a competitive rate. Leaving cash in an old account can quietly cost you over time.
A quick review could include:
You don’t need to move everything at once. Even small tweaks can help make sure your savings are still working in your favour in 2026.
The average two-year fixed rate is currently around 4.85%, and five-year fixes are at about 4.91%, but with cheaper deals now appearing, shopping around can pay off.
If you're remortgaging next year, many lenders let you secure a new rate up to six months ahead. That gives you breathing space to compare options, rather than rushing or rolling onto an expensive standard variable rate.
Even if your lender offers you a deal, it's worth checking what else is out there. Our guide to the best mortgage rates can help you see whether switching could save you money.
Consider resetting your tax admin, especially if you're self-employed, freelance or have income outside PAYE (pay as you earn). Getting organised early makes it far easier to stay on top of deadlines and avoid last-minute stress later in the year.
Using our Income tax calculator can help you estimate your bill and plan ahead, rather than being caught out when the deadline approaches.
Small, regular payments have a habit of slipping under the radar.
Streaming services, apps, gym memberships and old mobile deals can keep draining your budget long after you stop using them.
Start with a quick check of:
Switching can pay off. Our research shows that broadband customers who leave the Big Four providers can save up to £165 a year, while switching both TV and broadband can save more than £230.
Loyalty rarely pays, so a quick review could be one of the easiest money wins of the year.