‘A crack appeared in my laptop screen, am I entitled to a refund?’

I recently noticed a crack in the screen of my Samsung laptop, which I purchased nearly a year ago. The laptop can be used in a 90-degree position and I discovered the crack while opening it one morning.

I phoned Samsung’s customer support number and went back to the Currys store where I bought the laptop. In both instances, I was told that the laptop’s warranty was void due to it having a cracked screen, and that I was only eligible for an out-of-warranty repair, which I would need to pay for.

I called Digicare, the Samsung repair specialist. I was told I can have the screen repaired, albeit at a cost of £340. I declined as this was too expensive.

I’ve done some research online and found other people who’ve experienced the same problem with this particular laptop. Am I entitled to a repair or refund?

Sandra Williams* London

Tali Ramsey, consumer rights expert at Which?, says

It’s frustrating when products don’t meet our expectations, but you are protected under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

Product faults should be reported to the retailer, who is responsible for your statutory consumer rights. You can, however, make a claim to the manufacturer if you have a guarantee or a warranty, or if the product has caused damage or injury.

Eligibility for a refund, repair or replacement of a faulty product depends on the length of time between the delivery of the item and when the fault was noticed.

In your case, nine months had passed since you purchased the laptop, so unfortunately the burden is on you to prove that the item was faulty at the time it was delivered to you.

This can be very difficult. You could get an independent inspection, but you'd need to pay for this. I understand that you’ve found people online who have experienced similar issues with the same laptop, which is worth flagging in a complaint.

Which? contacted Samsung and Currys on your behalf. Currys said the issue wasn't covered by the warranty as Samsung didn't believe it was caused by a manufacturing defect.

Samsung maintained that there were no known issues with the laptop. It inspected the item and concluded that inadvertent over-flexing of the screen had led to the crack appearing. Samsung repaired the laptop for free as a gesture of goodwill.

Need to know

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 , a product must be of a satisfactory quality, be fit for purpose and be as described.

. Use our letter to ensure the retailer takes action in a product is faulty.

*Not their real name.