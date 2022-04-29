A third of parents don't have life insurance: should you take out cover?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
More than a third of parents in the UK don't have any form of life insurance, according to a new report.
Research by Money Supermarket found that the percentage of people with life cover and the average amount they pay varies significantly around the country.
Here, Which? explains how much a life insurance policy might cost and offers advice on the most common types of cover.
The price comparison site says a lack of cover could leave some families vulnerable if the worst happened. It claims homeowners with dependents have outstanding mortgages averaging £133,000, while renters pay an average of £666 a month for housing.
Neal Cross of Money Supermarket says: 'Life insurance can provide some peace of mind by covering major outgoings like mortgages and rent, meaning that your dependents aren’t left struggling to pay the bills.
'However, over a third of Brits with dependents still don’t have any protection in place. There’s a common misconception that life insurance is expensive but, with policies starting from as little as £4.74 per month, the reality is that it’s much more affordable than many first think.'
The percentage of people without life insurance varies around the UK.
In the East Midlands, 44% of people don't have cover, nearly double the 24% recorded in Northern Ireland.
Money Supermarket says people aged 31-40 are most likely to have protection, while those aged 61 and above are least likely to.
Average life insurance premiums also vary, with prices in some areas triple those in others.
Money Supermarket says people pay an average of £44.10 a month for their cover.
Those in London face significantly higher average premiums of nearly £70 a month, while those in the North East of England and Yorkshire pay the least.
|Region
|Average monthly premium
|London
|£69.40
|West Midlands
|£49.50
|Northern Ireland
|£43.10
|South East
|£41.90
|North West
|£38.80
|Wales
|£38.00
|Scotland
|£37.30
Life insurance enables you to leave money behind to support your family if you die. It can be used to replace lost income or pay off debts such as mortgages.
Life insurance comes in a range of shapes and sizes. The level of cover you'll need and the amount you'll pay will depend on your age, health and lifestyle.
The most common types of life insurance are as follows:
If you have people who are financially dependent on you - such as children or a partner with whom you own a property - it's important to have some form of life insurance.
The level of insurance you need will depend on your own circumstances - if you have adult children, for example, childcare costs won't be relevant.
You can take out life insurance from banks, building societies, specialist insurers and even high-street supermarkets.
It's important to shop around, as some deals may not be as attractive as they first appear. For example, some policies will only guarantee your premium for the first few years rather than the whole term. Our guide on finding life insurance explains the key things to look out for.
It can also be useful to take advice from a specialist broker, who should be able to find you suitable cover tailored to your circumstances.
