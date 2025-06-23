What insurance do you need for UK festivals?

Losing your phone or wallet at a festival can quickly turn fun into frustration. Yet new research by Compare the Market found 58% of revellers head to events without insurance for personal belongings.

Failing to get adequate cover could prove a costly mistake. The comparison site discovered 61% of festivalgoers have had items lost or stolen, with the average value of missing possessions coming to £368.

So whether you're off to Glastonbury, Reading or Wireless this summer, here’s what you need to know about getting the right protection if things go wrong.

What insurance covers festivals?

There is no such thing as 'festival insurance', but that doesn't mean you have to go to an event without cover.

Several common types of insurance can protect you if things go wrong:

1. Personal possessions cover

Most home insurance policies don’t automatically cover your belongings outside of the home. In fact, Which? analysis of contents policies found just 19% include personal possessions away from the home as standard.

You'll therefore need to have additional cover in place to protect your belongings from loss, damage or theft while at a summer festival.

Personal possessions insurance covers you for items you take with you and is normally sold as an add-on to contents insurance. You can buy it after taking out a policy at an extra cost, so don't worry if you forgot.

This type of policy should cover everything from mobile phones and laptops to clothes and jewellery.

Find out more: best home insurance policies 2025

2. Gadget and mobile phone cover

Separate research by GoCompare found most festivalgoers are bringing tech with them. More than a third plan to take two gadgets, and one in five will take three, with an average value of more than £841.91.

If you don't want to invest in personal possessions cover, you could get standalone gadget insurance and separate mobile phone insurance.

The latter could protect you if you lose, damage or have your mobile phone stolen, but it doesn’t usually cover preventable theft, such as leaving your phone unattended in public or unprotected in your tent.

Find out more: how to get the best mobile phone insurance

3. Travel insurance

Often associated with holidays abroad, travel insurance can also be useful for UK festivals – yet it’s something many people overlook.

However, it could be helpful as it provides cover for lost or stolen luggage, delays or cancellations to transport, having to cut your trip short and lost or stolen money and documents.

Festival organisers are unlikely to refund you if you can't attend because of personal reasons such as illness or the death of a loved one. Some travel insurance policies, however, will cover you for these types of unforeseen circumstances, allowing you to claim back the cost of your ticket and any transportation you’ve already booked.

That said, many UK travel insurance policies have minimum requirements – such as staying a certain number of nights away from home or travelling a minimum distance, so check the terms carefully.

As always, check the small print. Not all travel insurance policies include gadget or mobile phone cover. Even if they do, some won’t cover stays in tents.

Find out more: best travel insurance 2025

What aren't you covered for?

As always, it's a good idea to read the small print for any caveats that might affect your ability to claim.

You may struggle to claim for theft if the item was left unattended or stored somewhere that's not secure, such as an unlocked tent or car

GoCompare's research found 10% of festivalgoers plan to leave gadgets unguarded in their tents, while 59% will carry them around all day, potentially increasing the risk of theft. Another 10% intend to stash tech in clothing, and 3% admitted they won't secure their gadgets at all.

Most policies also exclude damage to camping gear while it's being used outdoors. For example, you may not be covered if your tent is damaged in a storm. For more protection, you'll need to seek out a specialist provider that sells insurance designed specifically for campers.

Another common exclusion is event cancellation. If the festival is called off, insurers will usually expect you to seek a refund directly from the organiser. However, if you paid more than £100 for your ticket on a credit card, you should be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

How to keep belongings safe

The best way to avoid losing valuables is to think carefully about what you really need to bring. Leave high-value gadgets at home unless they're essential.

If you must take expensive items such as a phone or laptop, check whether the festival offers secure lockers. This can be a safer alternative to keeping them in your tent or carrying them around all day.

If you’re keeping valuables on you, make sure they’re out of sight. Avoid leaving your phone sticking out of a back pocket – a bum bag or money belt worn under your clothes is a safer bet.

To protect belongings overnight, stash them at the bottom of your sleeping bag rather than leaving them loose in your tent. If you’re locking valuables in your car, keep them hidden in the glove compartment or boot.