By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

What insurance do you need for UK festivals?

Only 19% of contents policies cover valuables taken to summer festivals such as Glastonbury
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Losing your phone or wallet at a festival can quickly turn fun into frustration. Yet new research by Compare the Market found 58% of revellers head to events without insurance for personal belongings. 

Failing to get adequate cover could prove a costly mistake. The comparison site discovered 61% of festivalgoers have had items lost or stolen, with the average value of missing possessions coming to £368.

So whether you're off to Glastonbury, Reading or Wireless this summer, here’s what you need to know about getting the right protection if things go wrong.

Compare home insurance deals

Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com

Get a quote

What insurance covers festivals?

There is no such thing as 'festival insurance', but that doesn't mean you have to go to an event without cover. 

Several common types of insurance can protect you if things go wrong: 

1. Personal possessions cover

Most home insurance policies don’t automatically cover your belongings outside of the home. In fact, Which? analysis of contents policies found just 19% include personal possessions away from the home as standard.

You'll therefore need to have additional cover in place to protect your belongings from loss, damage or theft while at a summer festival.

Personal possessions insurance covers you for items you take with you and is normally sold as an add-on to contents insurance. You can buy it after taking out a policy at an extra cost, so don't worry if you forgot.

This type of policy should cover everything from mobile phones and laptops to clothes and jewellery.

2. Gadget and mobile phone cover

Separate research by GoCompare found most festivalgoers are bringing tech with them. More than a third plan to take two gadgets, and one in five will take three, with an average value of more than £841.91.

If you don't want to invest in personal possessions cover, you could get standalone gadget insurance and separate mobile phone insurance. 

The latter could protect you if you lose, damage or have your mobile phone stolen, but it doesn’t usually cover preventable theft, such as leaving your phone unattended in public or unprotected in your tent.

3. Travel insurance

Often associated with holidays abroad, travel insurance can also be useful for UK festivals – yet it’s something many people overlook.

However, it could be helpful as it provides cover for lost or stolen luggage, delays or cancellations to transport, having to cut your trip short and lost or stolen money and documents. 

Festival organisers are unlikely to refund you if you can't attend because of personal reasons such as illness or the death of a loved one. Some travel insurance policies, however, will cover you for these types of unforeseen circumstances, allowing you to claim back the cost of your ticket and any transportation you’ve already booked. 

That said, many UK travel insurance policies have minimum requirements – such as staying a certain number of nights away from home or travelling a minimum distance, so check the terms carefully. 

As always, check the small print. Not all travel insurance policies include gadget or mobile phone cover. Even if they do, some won’t cover stays in tents.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

What aren't you covered for?

As always, it's a good idea to read the small print for any caveats that might affect your ability to claim.

You may struggle to claim for theft if the item was left unattended or stored somewhere that's not secure, such as an unlocked tent or car

GoCompare's research found 10% of festivalgoers plan to leave gadgets unguarded in their tents, while 59% will carry them around all day, potentially increasing the risk of theft. Another 10% intend to stash tech in clothing, and 3% admitted they won't secure their gadgets at all. 

Most policies also exclude damage to camping gear while it's being used outdoors. For example, you may not be covered if your tent is damaged in a storm. For more protection, you'll need to seek out a specialist provider that sells insurance designed specifically for campers.

Another common exclusion is event cancellation. If the festival is called off, insurers will usually expect you to seek a refund directly from the organiser. However, if you paid more than £100 for your ticket on a credit card, you should be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

How to keep belongings safe

The best way to avoid losing valuables is to think carefully about what you really need to bring. Leave high-value gadgets at home unless they're essential. 

If you must take expensive items such as a phone or laptop, check whether the festival offers secure lockers. This can be a safer alternative to keeping them in your tent or carrying them around all day.

If you’re keeping valuables on you, make sure they’re out of sight. Avoid leaving your phone sticking out of a back pocket – a bum bag or money belt worn under your clothes is a safer bet.

To protect belongings overnight, stash them at the bottom of your sleeping bag rather than leaving them loose in your tent. If you’re locking valuables in your car, keep them hidden in the glove compartment or boot.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.