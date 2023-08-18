5 picnic essentials under £10 (and 3 affordable upgrades)

The sun has finally got its hat on – and we can't think of a better way to celebrate the belated summer season than with a day out in the park with friends, sipping on delicious drinks and tucking into tantalising food.

Soggy sandwiches, picnic blankets and warm beers are so last summer. To make this your best picnic yet, we've put together the tested products we'd have on our packing lists – and all for an affordable price.

Which?-tested top picnic picks under £10

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Sausage: £4.00 per pack

4 x 50g sausages

17g protein

Sausage-like appearance

We like: Decent protein count

We don't like: A little on the pricey side

Is it even a picnic without a delicious hot dog? There's nothing better than relaxing at the park while tucking into a succulent sausage and with Beyond Meat's plant-based alternative ,you won't be disappointed.

Vegan brands continue to deliver a delicious alternative to the traditional banger and Beyond Meat are no exception. 64% of tasters said they'd eat their protein-packed sizzle instead of a meat sausage.

Available from Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose

Check out our best vegan sausages.

Adnams Southwold Bitter: £5.50

4 x 500ml cans

Suffolk brewed ale

4.1% ABV

We like: Really good value

We don't like: The value pack can be hard to find

What goes better with a hot dog than a nice refreshing beer? And this top pick from Adnams is no exception. It has a host of exciting flavours all rounded off with a traditional bitter finish.

This is a really good-value beer when bought in a multipack, making it perfect for sharing – although, it's more expensive if you opt for the glass bottles.

Available from Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose .

Take a look at which best beers we are loving this summer.

Co-op Irresistible Prosecco: £8.50

75cl bottle

Sparkling

11% ABV

We like: Great price point

We don't like: Too zesty for some

If beer isn't your thing, why not try Co-op's Irresistible Prosecco. It's a crowd-pleaser with delicious bubbly flavours that make the taste buds sing.

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians, it's the perfect accompaniment to a day out, sitting in the sun with friends and family.

Available from Co-op .

We have found the best prosecco and sparkling wines of 2023.

NiveaSun Kids Protect & Care SPF50+ Spray: £7.50

SPF 50+

Coloured spray

200ml

We like: Easy to apply

We don't like: A little greasy

Even in the UK, sun cream is an essential picnic accompaniment, and with the NiveaSun Kids Protect & Care SPF50+ Spray, you and the kids can enjoy a carefree time without having to reapply constantly.

It was recently tested by our Which? Lab, and you can find out below which creams passed our tests and which didn't.

Read our full Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care SPF50+ Spray lotion review to see if it's pleasant to put on, or if it leaves you feeling slippery.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Which?-tested top picnic upgrades under £40

Quechua Isothermal Rucksack Cool Bag: £34.99

30-litre capacity or 43 x 330ml cans

50 x 32 x 25cm (HxWxD)

Backpack

We like: Easy to carry

We don't like: Hard to clean

There's nothing worse than tucking into an afternoon beer, only to find that it's warmer than the sun itself. With this backpack cooler from Quechua, it's easier than ever to keep your drinks cool and carry them to any picnic destination.

It has a large capacity for such a small bag, and comes with a main back opening, two mesh side pockets and two zipped sections. You can pack it full to the brim with picnic essentials that will stay cool for hours without the need for ice packs.

Only available at Decathlon .

We have found the best cooler bags for your summer days out.

Outwell Folding Furniture Goya XL: £38

Firm seat

58 x 58 x 40cm (HxWxD)

5kg

We like: Easy to unfold and sit on

We don't like: A little on the heavy side

A picnic is automatically better when you don't have to sit on the floor and endure painful positions on a thin rug. Enter the Outwell Folding Furniture Goya, which provides a comfortable chair with arm rests and a firm seat.

Coming with a carry bag to help transport it and store it at home, this camping chair is a must-have for any picnic.

Check out our best camping chairs to find out what other great options there are.

Cheapest price: £39.99 at Amazon , also available at Halfords Outwell .

JBLGo 3: £33.95

Battery powered

Over 9hr 30 min battery life

0.21kg

We like: Small and lightweight

We don't like: Better-sounding models available

The JBLGo 3 is the perfect pairing for a day out with friends in the park. It's a compact speaker with a clip, which makes carrying it around and attaching to your backpack a breeze – far simpler than deciding which songs to play.

Wireless and Bluetooth streaming allows anyone at the picnic to connect their device and play their tunes, so you can enjoy an eclectic mix of music in the sun.

Read our full JBLGo 3 speaker review to see if its sound is up to scratch.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Looking for even more picnic must-haves? Discover our best value summer food and drink 2023.