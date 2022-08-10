Aldi recalls Adventuridge Portable Hammock with Stand

Aldi has recalled its 'Adventuridge Portable Hammock with Stand' due to a design fault which has the potential to cause injury to users.

The defect may cause a seam to split, prompting the supermarket chain to issue the recall.

Aldi has asked customers to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be given a full refund.

Read on for the full details of this product recall, along with details of what to do if you've purchased this product.

Which products are being recalled?

This product recall affects the 'Adventuridge Portable Hammock with Stand' (product code 816216) - an outdoor furniture product sold as a Special Buy by the nationwide supermarket chain. On its recall notice, Aldi states that this recall is relevant to all batches of this product sold in 2022.

The product has been removed from sale in all stores and are recalling the affected products sold in 2022. Aldi have explained that 'similar products sold in previous years are not affected'.

Why is the Adventuridge Portable Hammock with Stand being recalled?

According to the recall notice, Aldi have identified a defect in the design of this product which may cause the seam to split.

The product is being recalled due to this safety issue.

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you have bought this product in 2022 then do not use it and return it to your nearest Aldi store where you will receive a full refund.

For further information visit the Aldi website or contact the Aldi customer service team on 0800 042 0800.

In a statement, Aldi said: "We apologise that this product did not meet our high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

