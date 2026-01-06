Never lose your keys again — this Apple AirTag bundle has dropped to its cheapest ever price

Whether it's to find lost keys under sofa cushions or keep an eye on your checked-in luggage at the airport, a Bluetooth tracker ensures you always know where your essentials are.

Apple AirTags are a popular choice for keeping tabs on your belongings. These trackers sync with your iPhone and iPad, making it easy to locate lost keys, wallets, backpacks or even pets.

Right now, you can buy a pack of four AirTags for the lowest price we’ve seen in the past year at Amazon and Currys. That’s a £60 discount on the bundle's original price, bringing the cost of each tracker down to less than £15.

Take a look at our expert recommendations for the best January sale deals and the best Apple deals today.

*References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. The average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Apple AirTag



Average price in the past six months: £100

Cheapest price in the past six months: £59*

Works with iPhone and iPad

Built-in speaker to play a sound

Apple claims the battery lasts over a year

Roughly the size and shape of a large coin, the Apple AirTag is compact enough to fit inside a small pocket in your wallet or to be placed discreetly in your handbag, backpack or suitcase. You may also want to pair it with a dedicated holder (sold separately) to attach it to your keys.

Set it up with a quick tap, and you'll be able to keep tabs on your valuables through the Find My app for iPhone and iPad (unfortunately, this won’t work with Android devices).

This tiny device has a built-in speaker that plays a sound to help you locate it, and you’ll be able to see its last known location on a map. It uses a network of millions of Apple devices to pinpoint its location, even when you’re outside of its 30-metre Bluetooth range.

Read more in the Apple AirTag review.

Log in or sign up to Which? to find out how the Apple AirTag performed in our tests.