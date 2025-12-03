Best deals in the December sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for December.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Broadband | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best dehumidifier deal

Daewoo COL1471

Average price in the past six months: £129

Cheapest price in the past six months: £75*

Type: Refrigerant

46 x 26 x 22cm (H x W x D), 10kg

Now at its cheapest price in the last six months, this Daewoo dehumidifier has a 24-hour timer that allows you to schedule the dehumidifier to operate only when you require it.

Laundry mode is for fastest water extraction, while the night mode setting operates with a reduced fan speed and deactivated LED lights so it won't disturb your sleep if you have to run it through the night.

Jump to our Daewoo COL1471 review to find out if it's a brilliant bargain or whether it's worth spending a bit more on a dehumidifier.

See more of the best dehumidifier deals available right now.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A36

Average price in the past six months: £368

Cheapest price in the past six months: £279*

6.7-inch screen

Three rear cameras

Durable for the price

We like: Great value

We don't like: Battery life

With a launch price of £399, the Galaxy A36 serves the lower end of the mid-range market but for many will be a more than capable phone.

Just like with the rest of Samsung's most recent phones, you can get seven years of software support here, and the phone is set to receive the company's new One UI 8 update, bringing the software experience up to par with the rest of the range.

Specs-wise, you've got a large 6.7-inch display that uses AMOLED technology for vibrant colours and deep contrast. There's also a triple camera array on the back, which is headlined by a 50MP sensor.

To know more about this mid-range handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy A36 review.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best laptop deal

Lenovo 13-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10)

To buy the version of the 13-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 that includes AMD's Ryzen AI 5 processor for £420, head to John Lewis . (Note: we haven't tested the processor in this model; the model we tested had a Ryzen 5 processor.)

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: It's very portable

We don't like: The speakers aren’t the best

The Lenovo 13-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) is a 13.3-inch Windows 11 laptop with a sleek design. If you’re looking for a laptop you can carry around and use on the go, this model is very compact and lightweight – at just over 1.1kg. That's remarkably light, relative to other 13-inch laptops we've tested.

Back when we tested it, this laptop's engine room comprised of an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB Ram and 256GB solid-state drive SSD storage. However, it's now available with double the Ram (16GB Ram) and storage (512GB) as standard.

What makes this our pick? See our full Lenovo 13-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) review to find out more.

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Air (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £594

Cheapest price in the past six months: £499*

11-inch and 13-inch versions

Starts at 8GB Ram and 128GB storage

M3 processor

We like: Upgraded processor

We didn't like: Processor aside, not the biggest upgrade

Sporting the powerful M3 chipset, the iPad Air has never been more powerful. The Air sits in the mid-range of tablets. Unless you're an absolute power-user who absolutely needs the souped-up iPad Pro, you will find this a more than capable tablet for your needs.

The Air comes with Apple Intelligence (AI). So if you don't need this, consider saving some money and getting the cheaper, standard iPad instead.

Read our Apple 11-inch iPad Air (2025) review to see our verdict.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK

Average price in the past six months: £216

Cheapest price in the past six months: £119*

Basket type

Dual cooking zones

32 x 40 x 37cm (H x W x D)

We like: It's quick

We don't like: It takes up a lot of counter space

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is a large air fryer with two cooking drawers, which each hold 3.8 litres, for a total capacity of 7.6 litres. It comes with six automatic programs: max crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate and bake.

Each drawer can run its own program and timings, and there’s a useful sync function that ensures the food in both drawers is ready to serve at the same time. It does this by starting the slower program first, so both timers reach zero simultaneously.

Our full Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK review will give you all the details.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £363

Cheapest price in the past six months: £269*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.

Best broadband deal

Vodaphone Full Fibre 150 (150Mb)

150Mb Fibre Broadband only

£24.50 p/m, 24-month contract

We like: It's a great value deal

We don't like: Price increases to £28.00 from 1 April 2026 and to £31.50 from 1 April 2027

Vodaphone is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.

Read our Vodafone Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best fridge freezer deal

Fridgemaster MC55251DE

Average price in the past six months: £337

Cheapest price in the past six months: £279*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: It's quiet

We don’t like: It has some ease-of-use niggles

This fridge freezer offers a practical solution for grocery storage, accommodating up to 10 bags of shopping. It's a basic model and does not include premium features such as fast-freeze and super-cool modes, or door-open alarms.

The unit features a fridge compartment at the top and a four-section freezer below. A cool water dispenser is built into the front door. Since it's supplied by an internal tank, no plumbing into the mains water supply is required.

To suit any kitchen layout, the doors are reversible. Identical models are also available in stainless steel (MC55251DES) and black (MC55251DEB).

Has Fridgemaster mastered keeping food cool with this model? Find out in our full Fridgemaster MC55251DE review

For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.

Best mattress deal

Soak&Sleep Zoned Hybrid Deep Memory Foam

Get this for just under £200 and save 30% (£85.50) on this mattress at Soak&Sleep

Double

Springs and foam

We like: It's very cheap

We don't like: It's slightly bouncy

This hybrid mattress combines a 17cm pocket spring core that’s sandwiched between a 2cm layer of foam below and above with a 4cm zone of memory foam on the side that you sleep on. It’s claimed that it includes 'shoulder support zones' using softer high gauge springs in this area while providing firmer low gauge springs for the rest of your body.

The manufacturer markets it as a medium-firm mattress, with our lab tests scoring it as 4.9 on a scale from 1 (very firm) to 10 (very soft). This mattress will arrive tightly rolled in a vacuum pack and once unpacked it will need an hour or two to bounce back into shape. It comes with a ten-year guarantee.

Check out our full Soak&Sleep Zoned Hybrid Deep Memory Foam review to discover if it provides great support in all sleeping positions.

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

LG F4Y510WBLN1

Average price in the past six months: £486

Cheapest price in the past six months: £327*

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Excellent spin

We don't like: Some ease of use niggles

The enormous-looking porthole on this 10kg capacity washing machine makes it look very capable of dealing with an overflowing laundry basket. There are 12 programs to choose from, plus a steam function that can be used to reduce allergens.

Wi-fi functionality means it can connect to your home network and you can use Alexa voice control or the LG ThinQ app to start your appliance remotely and get a laundry latest newsflash when your load is finished.

Does it deserve a place in your laundry room? Find out in our full LG F4Y510WBLN1 review.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark PowerPro IZ380UK

Average price in the past six months: £228

Cheapest price in the past six months: £155*

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

1 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3.5kg

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Suction drops as the container fills

This cordless stick vac has a motorised floor head detects the type of flooring it’s on, as well as the dirt beneath it, and adjusts the suction power accordingly. Plus, Shark claims that the anti-hair wrap roller is designed not to get tangled up with long strands of hair.

It can be transformed into a handheld cleaner for tackling tricky areas such as stairs, upholstery and car interiors, and supplied accessories include a crevice tool and upholstery nozzle, battery and a charger.

It weighs 3.5kg, so it’s not too heavy, and has a 1-litre dust capacity, which is more generous than some.

Is this vacuum as good at dealing with hair as Shark claims? Find out in our full Shark PowerPro IZ380UK review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

December sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.