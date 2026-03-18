April 2026 bill rises: what’s going up and expert tips to cut costs

A wave of household costs, from water to council tax, will rise next month, placing further strain on budgets.

Most major costs increase every April, and this year is no different, with the annual hikes earning the nickname ‘Awful April’.

Here, Which? rounds up what’s changing and shares advice from our experts on how to manage the increases.

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Council tax

Households are set to face another year of council tax increases from April, with many local authorities raising bills by the maximum 4.99% without a referendum. This includes a 2.99% rise for general services and a 2% adult social care precept.

A handful of councils have proposed higher increases. In England, North Somerset and Shropshire have put forward rises of 8.99%, while Worcester is proposing 8.98%.

In Scotland, there is no cap on increases, and residents are expected to see higher rises on average. The largest increases will be in Moray and Aberdeenshire. In Wales, rises range from 3.75% in Blaenau Gwent to 5.5% in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Northern Ireland uses a domestic rates system instead of council tax, with confirmed rises ranging from 1.96% in Fermanagh and Omagh to 4.5% in Ards and North Down.

Find out more: How much is your council tax rising this year?

Expert tip: 'Check for discounts and spread the cost'

Check whether you qualify for a discount – like the 25% single-person reduction – or for other support for low-income households, students or people with disabilities. If you're struggling to budget, ask your council to spread the bill over 12 months instead of 10. This brings down your monthly payments, making things a little easier to manage. Ruby Flanagan Which? tax writer

Find out more: how to get a council tax reduction or refund

Energy bills

The annual energy bill for a typical household is set to fall by £117 from 1 April 2026, following a reduction in the Ofgem price cap. This brings the average annual bill for households on standard variable tariffs to £1,641, down from £1,758.

The price cap only applies to those on standard variable tariffs. However, all households, including those on fixed deals, should still see some savings from April due to changes to government policy costs, with some environmental scheme charges being removed from bills.

However, these savings may be short-lived. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to push wholesale gas prices higher, with forecasts suggesting that the price cap could rise by around 10% in July, taking a typical bill to roughly £1,801. The price of heating oil has already increased since the conflict began.

Find out more: Energy prices affected by Middle East crisis

Expert tip: 'Check your energy tariff – but don't panic'

It's not a great time to be on a variable tariff because, from July, it's looking likely that you'll see a big increase to your bills. But there are limited fixed tariffs on sale right now that are likely to save households money. So don’t panic and fix for peace on mind on a tariff that's too expensive. Instead, compare and see what's available and whether it's similar to or cheaper than the April price cap. When you compare, check whether any quotes you get take into account the cuts in government scheme costs from 1 April to make sure you're comparing like-for-like. Sarah Ingrams Which? energy expert

Find out more: Best energy suppliers for 2026

Use Which? To Switch Energy Provider Compare and switch gas and electricity deals with confidence Find the right energy tariff for you

Broadband bills

Many broadband customers will see their bills rise in April due to mid-contract price increases written into most deals. The exact increase depends on your provider and when you took out your contract.

If you’re out of contract, you can leave without penalty and may be able to switch to a cheaper deal. Millions of households are already paying more than they need to by staying on expired contracts.

You can use our broadband comparison service to help you decide which provider to switch to – we include all of the associated costs of deals (including mid-contract price rises) so you can easily find the best for you without having to grab a calculator.

Expert tip: 'Check your contract'

The first thing I tell people to check is whether they are out of contract. Millions are – if you're included, you're probably already paying an unnecessary premium for your deal. But you also have the most power – you can move to a new provider at any time, plus you're likely to save money as a result. If you're a Sky broadband customer facing a price rise, you should also be given the right to exit without penalty. Yvette Flecter Which? broadband expert

Find out more: Best broadband deals 2026

Compare broadband deals Use Which? to search for faster, more reliable broadband services Switch and save

Mobile phone bills

Mobile phone bills, like broadband, tend to have mid-contract price rises written into contracts. The reason for this is to combat upgrades and costs.

To get out of a contract, you will need to pay an early termination charge, which usually covers the remaining months of your agreement. However, if you find a significantly cheaper deal elsewhere, the long-term savings may outweigh these exit fees, making the switch worthwhile

For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider .

Expert tip: 'Shop around the smaller networks'

EE, O2, Vodafone and Three all increase customers’ prices every April. The best way to avoid this is to use a smaller network like Talkmobile, Lebara, Smarty or Giffgaff. With these networks, you can either have a rolling one-month Sim-only contract and simply switch away if the price is going to rise, or pick a longer contract that doesn’t increase prices partway through. If you’re unsure about your current situation, text INFO for free to 85075, and you’ll get a text back detailing if you’re out of contract or if any early termination fees would apply to leaving your network. Adam Snook Which? mobile network writer

Find out more: Best and worst UK mobile networks

Water bills

From 1 April 2026, average water bills in England and Wales will rise by 5.4% (£33), taking the typical annual bill to £639. Southern Water customers will pay the highest average bill, at £759.

In Scotland, bills will increase by an average of £42 (8.7%), bringing the typical charge to £532. For households on a meter, higher unit rates will increase costs depending on usage.

These increases form part of a longer-term plan. In 2024, regulator Ofwat approved a 36% rise in bills between 2025 and 2030 to fund infrastructure upgrades aimed at reducing leaks and sewage spills.

Around 2.5m households are eligible for social tariffs, offering average discounts of 40%.

Expert tip: 'Lifestyle changes can help'

Installing a water meter could save money for some households. Or if you live alone, you can benefit from being put onto a fixed single-occupier tariff instead. Water companies also offer social tariffs and debt support schemes for those who are on a low income or haven’t been able to keep on top of payments. Contact your provider to see how it can help. Consider making some simple lifestyle changes too; you can reduce your water use by fixing dripping taps, swapping baths for showers, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, and using watering cans instead of hosepipes. Hannah Downes Which? consumer rights expert

Find out more: Boiler controls and how they can save you money

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Car tax

From 1 April 2026, standard Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) will rise with inflation. The flat annual rate for cars registered after April 2017 will increase from £195 to £200.

This rate now applies to all fuel types, including electric vehicles, which lost their tax-free status in April 2025.

Cars with a list price of more than £40,000 must also pay a £440 'luxury' annual supplement for five years, bringing the total to £640. However, following the Autumn Budget 2025, the threshold for electric vehicles has increased to £50,000, meaning fewer EV owners will be affected.

If you pay monthly, the total annual cost rises to £210, due to a 5% surcharge.

Expert tip: 'Paying monthly costs more'

The cheapest cars to tax tend to be older, low-emission petrol or diesel cars that were first registered before 1 April 2017. Most cars registered from 1 April 2017 are liable for the same amount of tax. However, avoiding cars with a list price over £40,000 that are up to six years old will save you more each year in tax. You can also pay car tax in monthly instalments, although this is generally more expensive than making a one-off annual payment. Dino Buratti Which? cars writer

TV licence cost

From 1 April 2026, the TV licence fee will increase from £174.50 to £180.

You need a licence to watch live TV on any channel or streaming service, or to use BBC iPlayer. You don’t need one if you only watch on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ or YouTube, unless you’re watching live broadcasts such as a football match.

Watching without a licence is a criminal offence and can lead to a fine of up to £1,000 plus court costs.

Expert tip: 'Take advantage of free schemes'

You can get a free TV licence if you're 75 or over and receive pension credit, or live with a partner who does. The free license covers everyone living at your address. You'll need to apply but you don't need to wait until your birthday to sign up. You can register if you're 74 and receiving pension credit – TV Licensing will update your account so that your free license kicks in from your 75th birthday. Holly Lanyon Which? pensions writer

Find out more: pension credit explained

Stamps

From 7 April 2026, the price of a first-class stamp will increase by 10p to £1.80, while a second-class stamp will rise by 4p to 91p.

The cost of sending parcels and using services such as 'Signed For' and 'Special Delivery' will also increase.

Stamp prices have risen significantly in recent years, with Royal Mail citing higher delivery costs and falling letter volumes.

Class and letter size Current price Price from Monday 7 April Price rise (%) First - standard £1.70 £1.80 10p (+6%) First - large £3.15 £3.30 15p (+5%) Second - standard 87p 91p 4p (+5%) Second - large​​​​ £1.55 £1.55 No change

Expert tip: 'Stock up before the price rise'