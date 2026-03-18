April 2026 bill rises: what’s going up and expert tips to cut costs

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A wave of household costs, from water to council tax, will rise next month, placing further strain on budgets.
Most major costs increase every April, and this year is no different, with the annual hikes earning the nickname ‘Awful April’.
Here, Which? rounds up what’s changing and shares advice from our experts on how to manage the increases.
Households are set to face another year of council tax increases from April, with many local authorities raising bills by the maximum 4.99% without a referendum. This includes a 2.99% rise for general services and a 2% adult social care precept.
A handful of councils have proposed higher increases. In England, North Somerset and Shropshire have put forward rises of 8.99%, while Worcester is proposing 8.98%.
In Scotland, there is no cap on increases, and residents are expected to see higher rises on average. The largest increases will be in Moray and Aberdeenshire. In Wales, rises range from 3.75% in Blaenau Gwent to 5.5% in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Northern Ireland uses a domestic rates system instead of council tax, with confirmed rises ranging from 1.96% in Fermanagh and Omagh to 4.5% in Ards and North Down.
The annual energy bill for a typical household is set to fall by £117 from 1 April 2026, following a reduction in the Ofgem price cap. This brings the average annual bill for households on standard variable tariffs to £1,641, down from £1,758.
The price cap only applies to those on standard variable tariffs. However, all households, including those on fixed deals, should still see some savings from April due to changes to government policy costs, with some environmental scheme charges being removed from bills.
However, these savings may be short-lived. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to push wholesale gas prices higher, with forecasts suggesting that the price cap could rise by around 10% in July, taking a typical bill to roughly £1,801. The price of heating oil has already increased since the conflict began.
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Many broadband customers will see their bills rise in April due to mid-contract price increases written into most deals. The exact increase depends on your provider and when you took out your contract.
If you’re out of contract, you can leave without penalty and may be able to switch to a cheaper deal. Millions of households are already paying more than they need to by staying on expired contracts.
You can use our broadband comparison service to help you decide which provider to switch to – we include all of the associated costs of deals (including mid-contract price rises) so you can easily find the best for you without having to grab a calculator.
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Mobile phone bills, like broadband, tend to have mid-contract price rises written into contracts. The reason for this is to combat upgrades and costs.
To get out of a contract, you will need to pay an early termination charge, which usually covers the remaining months of your agreement. However, if you find a significantly cheaper deal elsewhere, the long-term savings may outweigh these exit fees, making the switch worthwhile
For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider.
From 1 April 2026, average water bills in England and Wales will rise by 5.4% (£33), taking the typical annual bill to £639. Southern Water customers will pay the highest average bill, at £759.
In Scotland, bills will increase by an average of £42 (8.7%), bringing the typical charge to £532. For households on a meter, higher unit rates will increase costs depending on usage.
These increases form part of a longer-term plan. In 2024, regulator Ofwat approved a 36% rise in bills between 2025 and 2030 to fund infrastructure upgrades aimed at reducing leaks and sewage spills.
Around 2.5m households are eligible for social tariffs, offering average discounts of 40%.
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From 1 April 2026, standard Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) will rise with inflation. The flat annual rate for cars registered after April 2017 will increase from £195 to £200.
This rate now applies to all fuel types, including electric vehicles, which lost their tax-free status in April 2025.
Cars with a list price of more than £40,000 must also pay a £440 'luxury' annual supplement for five years, bringing the total to £640. However, following the Autumn Budget 2025, the threshold for electric vehicles has increased to £50,000, meaning fewer EV owners will be affected.
If you pay monthly, the total annual cost rises to £210, due to a 5% surcharge.
From 1 April 2026, the TV licence fee will increase from £174.50 to £180.
You need a licence to watch live TV on any channel or streaming service, or to use BBC iPlayer. You don’t need one if you only watch on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ or YouTube, unless you’re watching live broadcasts such as a football match.
Watching without a licence is a criminal offence and can lead to a fine of up to £1,000 plus court costs.
From 7 April 2026, the price of a first-class stamp will increase by 10p to £1.80, while a second-class stamp will rise by 4p to 91p.
The cost of sending parcels and using services such as 'Signed For' and 'Special Delivery' will also increase.
Stamp prices have risen significantly in recent years, with Royal Mail citing higher delivery costs and falling letter volumes.
|Class and letter size
|Current price
|Price from Monday 7 April
|Price rise (%)
|First - standard
|£1.70
|£1.80
|10p (+6%)
|First - large
|£3.15
|£3.30
|15p (+5%)
|Second - standard
|87p
|91p
|4p (+5%)
|Second - large
|£1.55
|£1.55
|No change